'Figment Of Imagination': India Shreds Propaganda Of Influencing Sri Lanka President Polls

India on Wednesday strongly denied propaganda that the country was attempting to 'influence political leaders' in Sri Lanka on the Presidential Elections calling the reports 'completely false'. Issuing a statement on Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Colombo called the speculative media reports 'a figment of someone’s imagination' and reiterated India's support for the realization of aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka in accordance with democratic means. It also asserted that India doesn’t interfere in internal affairs and democratic processes of any other country.

We have seen baseless and purely speculative media reports about efforts at political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Sri Lankan Parliament to the the post of the President of Sri Lanka.



Last week, the Indian High Commission in Colombo had to deny reports claiming that New Delhi facilitated the travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of the island nation. Affirming its support to the people of Sri Lanka, the High Commission busted the foreign propaganda report which alleged India's hand in facilitating Rajapaksa's travel to the Maldives amid the mounting crises in the country. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Ranil Wikramsinghe elected Sri Lanka President

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the new President of the country after he received 134 votes in his favor. The Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday began voting to elect the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a three-way presidential contest between Wickremesinghe, Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Dullas Alahapperuma, a breakaway Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate. Voting followed high-voltage political drama that saw the former president fleeing the country and resigning after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

Amidst tight security in the wake of the simmering tensions in the island nation, voting began on Wednesday morning with a secret ballot. To win the election, a candidate needed to cross the magical figure of 113 in the 225-member House. Wickremesinghe secured a comfortable majority with 134 votes followed by Dullas who received 82 votes and Anura who bagged 3 votes. Notably, Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa, withdrew his Presidential candidature on Tuesday extending his support to Dullas.

Wickremesinghe is expected to serve the remaining tenure of Rajapaksa till November 2024. After the election, Parliament will convene again on July 27.

(With agency inputs)