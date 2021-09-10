Following the Taliban's attempt to shed their old brutal image of the previous rule in Afghanistan and the Government formation with ministers wanted by the FBI, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debated on the situation on Thursday. Speaking at the UNSC debate on the Afghanistan crisis, India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said that the situation is a matter of direct concern for India as an 'immediate neighbour & a friend'. Describing the current condition, PR Tirumurti added that 'the situation in Afghanistan continues to be very fragile'. India's concerns also revolve around the future of Afghan people which now lies on 'uncertainties' and 'sustaining and building on the gains achieved over the last two decades'.

India also highlighted the need for 'collective concerns, in particular on terrorism'.

"It took into account some of our collective concerns, in particular on terrorism, where it has noted the commitment of the Taliban not to allow the use of the Afghan soil for terrorism, including from terrorists and terrorist groups designated under resolution 1267. It has underlined that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts," TS Tirumurti at UNSC debate on Afghanistan crisis.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN took a clear and strong stance for the people of Afghanistan. In his address at the UNSC, he called for aspirations of Afghan children, protection to rights of minorities, humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently. The ambassador also underlines the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard.

UNSC on Afghanistan crisis

Witnessing the dramatic changes in the situation in Afghanistan over the course of the last month, the Security Council met thrice in August and has collectively pronounced on the prevailing situation, added TS Tirumurti. Apart from India, the Afghanistan ambassador to the United States' Ghulam Isaczai urged the UNSC to not recognize the Government formed by the Taliban. Isaczai, in his address also added that there are eyewitness accounts of the Taliban committing atrocities and human rights violations in Afghanistan. 'They have performed targetted executions, cut off communication lines and imposed a humanitarian blockade,' added the Afghanistan ambassador.

(With ANI inputs)