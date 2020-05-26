India Disagrees With WHO's Suspension Of HCQ Trials, Says 'not All Reports Considered'

The Health Ministry of India has written to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its temporary pause on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) trials, stating that all reports have not been considered yet. The WHO had announced a pause on the trial, just days after India extended the scope of the drug. Earlier in the day, the Indian Centre of Medical Research (ICMR) also clarified that HCQ has 'no major side-effects.'

"It appears that all reports about the safety and efficacy of HCQ has not been considered before giving the decision to put HCQ clinical trial on hold," the Health Ministry wrote in a mail addressed to Dr Madhur Hupta, Technical Officer of Pharmaceutical at the country office.

The mail also stated that a similar debate would be true for other drugs being tried in the solidarity trial. The ICMR has been evaluating four drugs to counter Coronavirus in clinical trials. These are - Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, Lopinavir-Ritonavir and Lopinavir-Ritonavir with Interferon (b1a).

READ | Centre Explains Reason For Change In COVID-19 Discharge Policy, ICMR Reviews HCQ Use

'No major side-effects of Hydroxychloroquine'

Reflecting upon the temporary pause on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) trials imposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board, Indian Medical Research council (ICMR) chief Balram Bhargava explained the reason behind the continual of the drug in India. Bhargava reasoned that the drug should be continued because studies have shown that there is 'no harm' while there 'maybe benefit.' He also added that the ICMR had issued revised guidelines to monitor and effect proper usage of HCQ.

READ | WHO Executive Group Pauses Solitary Trial On HCQ To Review Data As ICMR Expands Its Usage

"The biological plausibility was supporting that it is a possible anti-viral drug. Once we got the biological plausibility and we did an in-vitro study and found that it has anti-viral properties. It should be continued because there is no harm, the benefit may be there," Bhargava said.

WHO pauses HCQ trial

In a major decision, the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Executive Group, on Monday, decided to temporarily pause the Hydroxychlorine (HCQ) trial while the data collected so far is reviewed, announced WHO chief Dr. Tedros in a press briefing. He added that the Executive Group's solidarity trial comprising of 10 countries will adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug. Clarifying that the other arms of the trial were continuing, he added that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were generally safe for treating patients of autoimmune diseases or malaria.

READ | Brazil To Continue Administering HCQ Despite Safety Concerns Highlighted By WHO