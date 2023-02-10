India Discovers Huge Lithium Reserves: Check Here Why Is It Important?

In a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and a strategic victory for the nation, the geological survey of India has discovered 5.9 million tonnes of inferred resources (G3) of lithium in Jammu & Kashmir used for making EV batteries.

India, which currently appears to have sizable lithium reserves, has the potential to become a producer, can start extracting lithium and start country’s own domestic lithium ion battery manufacturing facilities.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in rechargeable batteries and also used in some non-rechargeable batteries for things like heart pacemakers, toys and clocks. In an aim towards advancing its plans for electric vehicles, India in current times has sought to increase its supply of essential minierals.

Government’ proactive steps

In order to reinforce the vital mineral supply chain for emerging technologies, the government is taking a number of proactive steps to secure minerals including lithium from Australia and Argentina. India currently is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Three South American nations, Chile, Bolivia, and Argentina, account for 50% of the deposits. As a result, these lithium reserves become important for India as they will aid in increasing the country's EV penetration in the years to come.

“Whether it is a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals are required everywhere. In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it, said Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj while speaking at a Central Geological Programming board meeting.

Lithium is a metal, known for its low density, high energy-to-weight ratio, and capacity to store significant amounts of energy. Following the finding, lithium blocks will be explored and put up for online bidding, putting J&K on the map of the world's lithium deposits.