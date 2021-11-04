India Discusses Overflight Clearance For Srinagar-Sharjah Flight With Pakistan: Sources

In a key development, India on Thursday, raised the issue of overflight clearance for the Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and has asked them to grant them “in the larger interest of the common people”, sources said Thursday. In the latest instance of the Imran Khan-led government obstinance, India's Srinagar-Sharjah flight was denied use of Pakistan's airspace.

Sources said Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on October 23, 24, 26, and 28. Subsequently, sources said Pakistan put the clearance for the same flight “on hold for the period 31 October to 30 November 2021.”

“This matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and we have requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route,” the source said.

Pakistan denies airspace to Srinagar-Sharjah flight

Since the airspace has been denied, the Srinagar-Sharjah flight will have to take a longer route. The flight from Srinagar to Sharjah will be more than an hour longer as planes will have to fly via Udaipur, Ahmedabad, and Oman. The flight will also be more expensive. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the flight from the Sheikh Ul-Alam international airport in Srinagar on October 23. The flight revived the direct air link between the valley and the UAE after 11 years. Earlier, an Air India Express flight from India- Dubai had met the same fate when in 2009-2010, Pakistan had denied usage of airspace.

Flagging off the flight, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "This will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory."

Image: PTI/AP