India-Dubai International Flights To Resume From July 15; Check Airline Bookings And Fare

COVID-19 and its complications have time and again restricted both travelers and ex-pats to fulfill their travel plans. Dubai was no exception as they decided to restrain travelers from India citing reasons to curb the spread of the Delta Variant of the virus. Routes from India to Dubai are expected to re-open from Thursday, July 15, after going through multiple delays. On the first day of the confirmed travel resumption, the Indian carrier operated by Star Alliance, Vistara will operate a flight from New Delhi to Dubai. Emirates airline and budget carrier Fly Dubai are seen as re-starting flights from India from Friday, July 16. Etihad Airways will resume flights from Thursday, July 22.

India-Dubai International Flights, Emirates had previously denoted the resumption of flights from India, South Africa, and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23. This was following an announcement by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, instructing passengers from India with a valid residence visa who received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine to travel to Dubai.

Airlines Bookings; Check fares here

Airlines Bookings are open now and the tickets of Economy & First class of Emirates have already been sold out. However, the ticket price for the Business class of Emirates Airlines is Rs. 1,05,852 for July 15. The cost for the Business class of Vistara Airlines is Rs. 45,141 for a 9 pm flight and Rs. 79,648 for the 7.30 pm flight. The prices for Economy class in Vistara and Emirates Airlines are Rs. 23, 077 & Rs. 58,507 respectively. On July 15, the Lufthansa Airlines will cost around Rs. 3.9 lakh, as per the prices of makemytrip.com.

The website shows more flight options for July 16 i.e., IndiGo- Rs.15,607; Rs. 23, 587; Rs. 19,399, Emirates- Rs.39, 238, Vistara- Rs. 10,902, Rs. 16,992, Rs.19, 269, Qatar Airlines- Rs. 65, 369 and Lufthansa Airlines- Rs. 3, 89, 690. Vistara Airlines will cost Rs. 21,776 and Rs. 20,507 for Mumbai. IndiGo Airlines has also resumed its airline bookings from July 15, at Rs. 21, 767(connecting flight) and Rs. 23, 402(direct flight).

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)