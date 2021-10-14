India Exports COVID Vaccines To Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Iran Under Vaccine Maitri

Following the resumption of export of COVID vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative taken by the Government of India, India has sent 10 crore vaccine doses each to Nepal, Myanmar, Iran, and Bangladesh, government sources informed.

India in this round has emphasised the exports of COVID vaccines along with initial supplies to the neighbouring nations. Earlier this year, the government had frozen the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative owing to the devastating effects of the lethal COVID second wave.

India-made-vaccines in demand

Indigenous vaccines produced in India are in huge demand, especially in the neighbourhood. The export was put to a halt so that maximum people in the country staying at home could be vaccinated. Meanwhile, India had increased its vaccination production while expediting its vaccination drives, which led to more than 95 crore Indians being administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The government had last month announced that it will resume the export of vaccines as the pandemic situation in the country was under control. During this gap of nearly five months, China entered the field and supplied a massive number of Sinapharm vaccines in the region. However, the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine was always in question, and people have had more trust in Made-in-India vaccines.

MEA spokesperson confirms export of vaccine

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday affirmed the government's decision to first send the supplies to the neighbouring countries. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently at the UN General Assembly that India will resume supply of coronavirus vaccines. We have decided to start with the neighbourhood," Bagchi said. "Vaccines have already gone to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Iran. We are constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said that the decision on further supplies will be based on India's production and demand. "We will decide on further supplies based on our production and demand," he said.

Meanwhile, India's decision to reopen the export of vaccines has been hailed by the International Community. Quad, the US, and countries of the European Union appreciated India's move. The move is considered as a significant boost to the world in general and South Asia in particular.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, Shutterstock