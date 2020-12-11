India Extends $448 Mil Line Of Credit To Uzbekistan; 9 MoUs Signed For Cooperation: MEA

India and Uzbekistan on Friday attended a bilateral summit via video-conferencing where India extended a $448 million Line of Credit to Uzbekistan, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The two countries also signed 9 agreements and MOUs pertaining to cooperation across various sectors, stressing the need to improve bilateral ties.

While addressing a press conference, Adarsh Swaika, Joint Secretary, Eurasia revealed that Uzbekistan had also proposed a trilateral meeting with Iran to promote connectivity through the Chabahar port. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the summit.

"India's PM was expected to visit Uzbekistan in July this year, however, due to COVID pandemic, the visit couldn't take place. Therefore we decided for the virtual summit today. Uzbekistan has proposed a trilateral meeting with Iran to promote connectivity through the Chabahar port," said Adarsh Swaika.

According to the MEA, the two countries discussed a gambit of issues including regional and multilateral issues. They also discussed cooperation over the COVID-19 pandemic. "9 agreements and MOUs were signed pertaining to cooperation in solar energy, journalism, police training, information and communication technology, and other sectors. Our defence and security cooperation has also been strengthened," he said adding that a USD 448 million of Line of Credit had been extended to Uzbekistan for four developmental projects in the fields of road construction, sewerage treatment and information technology.

"Terrorism was also discussed and both leaders underlined the need for concerted effort to combat this menace. There is a complete meeting of minds on terrorism. Both countries have unequivocally condemned terrorism. Both leaders have also underlined need for every country to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries," added Adarsh Swaika.

(With Agency Inputs)