India Extends Full Support To Bangladesh On Repatriation Of Rohingya Refugees To Myanmar

Foreign Secretary FS Kwatra said, “In the future, whatever assistance is required GoI will give. India supports all efforts towards their Myanmar repatriation."

India

Acknowledging the positive role played by both India and Bangladesh towards solving the Rohingya refugee crisis, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that while the role of Bangladesh has been globally appreciated for their support to the Rohingya refugees, India has also provided financial assistance to them. He further assured that all possible support will be given to the Rohingyas and India will provide all assistance for their return to Myanmar. India’s comments come in the backdrop of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s four-day India visit starting September 5. 

Significantly, Rohingyas, a Muslim ethnic minority native to Myanmar were forced to leave the country and shift to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and India in 2017 after the Myanmar government’s massive crackdown against them in the state of Rakhine. The Rohingya people were denied citizenship with the enactment of the Citizenship Law in 1982 by the government of Myanmar, which sees them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

India supports Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar

Expressing India’s readiness to assist in making arrangements for the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees residing in the different parts of India to Myanmar, Foreign Secretary Kwatra said, “We're aware of the Rohingya issue. There’s a global appreciation of Bangladesh's role in giving them refuge. We've also provided financial help. In the future, whatever assistance is required, GoI will give. India supports all efforts towards their repatriation to Myanmar.”

'Rohingya crisis a big burden': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Notably, in interaction with ANI on the eve of the India visit, PM Sheikh Hasina terming the Rohingya issue as a ‘Big burden’ on Bangladesh, had called for India’s support in resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis. She said, “For us, it’s a big burden. India is a vast country, you can accommodate, but you don’t have much. But in our country, we have 1.1 million Rohingya. We are consulting with the international community and also our neighbouring countries. They should also take some steps so that they can go back home," Hasina said. 

