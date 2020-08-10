India Gifts 10 Ventilators Worth Rs 28 Million To Nepal To Help Its Fight Against COVID-19

India on Sunday, August 9 gifted 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal to support the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the ventilators to Nepal Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa during a ceremony at the Nepali Army Headquarters on Sunday.

As per a statement from the Indian Embassy in Nepal, these ventilators will support a wide range of applications which include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. It further added that these can be used in hospitals with ICU, tertiary multi-specialty hospitals, and dedicated ICUs. Moreover, due to their compact nature, the ventilators are portable and handy in the transportation of patients requiring intensive care, the statement added.

Friendly bilateral relations

As per reports, the embassy noted that India has a long record of extending support to Nepal as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is a sign of friendly bilateral-relations and continued humanitarian assistance between both the neighbours, the embassy's statement added.

During the handing over ceremony, Ambassador Kwatra is reported to have reiterated India's commitment to providing all necessary help to the people of Nepal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University tally, Nepal has recorded a total of 22,592 positive cases of COVID-19 infection, while 73 people have died from the disease so far.

(With ANI input)

Image: IndiaInNepal/Twitter