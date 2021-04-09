India Gifts 100,000 Covid-19 Vaccines To Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday handed over 1,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines to his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen Aziz Ahmed who thanked India for its commendable cooperation in helping his country tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Gen Naravane is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Gen Ahmed. The visit comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the neighbouring country. During their meeting, the two generals discussed issues related to the good relations between the armed forces of the two countries and mutual cooperation in the future, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Issues related to the implementation of the Border Road Organisation, training of Army pilots, exchange of defence experts and trainers, mutual defence cooperation were discussed, it said. Gen Naravane handed over 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Gen Ahmed. Gen Aziz expressed gratitude for India's commendable cooperation in helping Dhaka tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the report said.

Gen Aziz hoped India would support Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis. Earlier, Naravane paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War after arriving in the country on a five-day visit to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two nations.The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

