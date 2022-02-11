'India In Discussion With UAE, UK, Canada, Israel & EU For Free Trade Pacts': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India will soon make announcements very quickly on the free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Arab Emirates. The Minister also informed that a successful round of talks was also held with the United Kingdom.

"We hope to make some announcements very quickly on the UAE free trade agreement. We had a successful round with the United Kingdom, the next round of discussions will take place in March. Discussions with Canada for comprehensive economic partnership also progressing. Discussions with Israel and the EU are also underway," Union Minister Goyal said.

India-Australia closer to signing free trade pact; Piyush Goyal calls CECA 'brilliant'

Piyush Goyal and Australian Trade Minister Daniel Tehan on Thursday held comprehensive talks on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at promoting ties between the two countries. Tehan is in New Delhi on an official visit to advance the discussion for the proposed FTA, officially dubbed as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"Mr Tehan and his colleagues have proactively engaged with India over working on an absolutely brilliant comprehensive economic partnership that will be great for both Australia and India, providing huge opportunities for the people of Australia and people of India for businesses, jobs, startups, entrepreneurs and open up a world of opportunity for us to help each other and play important role in trade and commerce," Piyush Goyal said.

The Union Minister had also informed that they are trying to bring education to the centre stage of the negotiation. "His (Tehan) deep understanding of education and New Education Policy (NEP)...has opened up a world of opportunities for both countries to learn from each other, to help universities engage with each other, to attract Australian students to India."

The Union Minister said that India and Australia are looking to finalise an early harvest agreement in the next 30 days and the pact is likely to cover most areas of interest that both countries have.

