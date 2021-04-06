'India Indisputably The World Leader In Renewable Energy': US Envoy Kerry Lauds PM Modi

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry on Tuesday lauded India for its sustainable energy policies talking about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions were powering a growing economy with clean energy.

"India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It's a major player on the global stage. Decisive action by India in partnership with the rest of the world will determine what this transformation will mean for generations to come," said US Envoy John Kerry.

The US Envoy also congratulated India for setting a target of 450 GW of renewables by 2030, citing how the International Energy Agency's special report on India spoke about the nation's rise as a solar energy superpower.

"Prime Minister Modi's announcement of a target of 450 GW of renewables by 2030 sets a very strong example of power how to power a growing economy with clean energy. Recent International Energy Agency's special report on India noted that you are on pace to become a global market leader in solar & storage by 2040. Thanks to your rapid scale-up, it is already cheaper to build solar energy in India than anywhere else in the world," he said. READ | Have taken several steps towards making Rajasthan self-reliant in energy sector: CM

He also mentioned India's global leadership across a range of issues including delivering COVID vaccines to the world saying that it was 'indisputably' the world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy. "Your leadership of International Solar Alliance promises to advance clean energy across India & other dynamic growing economies around the world. Indian industry is already stepping up & demonstrating leadership. I was very pleased to hear that dozens of India's biggest companies recently signed a declaration on climate change, pledging to go carbon neutral. India, in particular, is a red hot investment opportunity because of its clean energy transition," he added.

US Special Envoy Kerry is on a four-day visit to India, from April 5 to April 8. Earlier in the day, he interacted with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on a range of issues including climate finance, joint research, and collaboration, as per the Environment Ministry.

