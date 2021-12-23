'India Is A Living Example Of Religious Harmony Across The World': The Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate, the Dalai Lama, on Thursday, praised India for its rich heritage that encourages non-violence and compassion. While addressing students at an event at IIM Rohtak, the 86-year old Buddhist leader asserted that India is a nation that has propagated the message of ‘Ahimsa & Karuna.’

The Dalai Lama emphasised the pragmatic need to restore India's age-old traditions of ‘non-violence & compassion’ and to effectuate them in people's lifestyles to teach the world to walk on a path of thoughtfulness.

"We need to rekindle our own age-old Ahimsa and Karuna traditions. To create a peaceful and joyful environment, human nature needs to be more sympathetic. Together, Ahimsa and Karuna in our culture may teach the world a path of tolerance, thoughtfulness, and compassion," the Dalai Lama said.

'I was captivated by the religious harmony' of India: the Dalai Lama

Speaking at the event on ‘Facing Challenges with Compassion and Wisdom,’ the Dalai Lama expressed his gratitude for speaking with his Indian friends as people of many religions coexist together here.

The highest spiritual leader of Tibet reflected upon his experience in India and said, "I came to India as a refugee due to conflict in Tibet. I was captivated by the religious harmony of this nation. I believe that India is a living example of religious harmony across the world.”

Expressing his delight and affection for India, he said, "I was born in Tibet. The culture of Tibet is highly based on Buddhism and more specifically, on Nalanda tradition. I have been staying in India for many decades now. I enjoy Indian freedom and religious harmony. Thus, culturally, I really feel, I am an Indian."

'Indian way of life is best for world peace'

The Dalai Lama went on to say that India's long-standing tradition and religious peace may contribute significantly to global religious harmony. He previously stated that the western world considered India's way of life to be backwards, but that opinion is changing now. He went on to say that the western world has realised that the Indian way of life is the best for world peace and harmony. He also advised students to concentrate on what they can give rather than what they can obtain.

Preaching the younger generation to be considerate about others around them, the Dalai Lama told them to learn to coexist with nature. "Show consideration for other individuals, not just for ourselves, but for the environment, for everybody on this planet to coexist," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)