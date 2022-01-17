India Issues NOTAM For Launch Of Experimental Flight Take Off Over Bay Of Bengal

Taking the missile programme ahead, India has issued a NOTAM warning for the launch of an experimental flight take off over the Bay of Bengal for the period from January 22 to 25. The maximum designated length is 600 km and this is expected to be the longer duration test of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle.

The Indian government has fast-tracked its development and a 1500 km range production-ready hypersonic missile will be ready within the next four years. The issue of NOTAM for testing Experimental Flight Vehicle is significant in terms of India's preparedness on the Eastern front.

Indigenously-developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) will be tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal. DRDO developed HSTDV is mounted on a hypersonic missile platform.

The test would be essentially another step towards the development of an entire family of very high cruise missiles and other weapon systems. In 2021 India successfully test-fired the Agni P missile two times. The first trials had happened in the month of June while the second successful trials were done on December 21.

The successful flight launch of HSTDV was also conducted in the month of September last year. The ballistic missile developed by DRDO has the capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, weighs half of Agni III and has new kinds of propulsion and new guidance.

It also comes with the technologies found in the 4000-kilometre range Agni-IV and 5000-kilometre range Agni-V. The new Agni P can be used to target enemy warships in the Indo-Pacific.

Agni class of missiles are the mainstay of India’s nuclear launch capability which also includes the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. The longest of the Agni series, Agni-V, an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with a range of over 5,000 km, has already been tested several times and validated for induction.

The scheduled test for the HSTDV is indicative of the fastrack missile programme of the country. The Ministry of Defence has recently shelved multiple defence import projects including, IGLAS, Mig 29 and P8I to enhance the indigenous procurement in defence forces.

Image: Republic