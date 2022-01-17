Last Updated:

India Issues NOTAM For Launch Of Experimental Flight Take Off Over Bay Of Bengal

Indigenously-developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) will be tested from Integrated Test Range on Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Written By
Shivani Sharma
India

Image: Republic


Taking the missile programme ahead, India has issued a NOTAM warning for the launch of an experimental flight take off over the Bay of Bengal for the period from January 22 to 25. The maximum designated length is 600 km and this is expected to be the longer duration test of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle.

The Indian government has fast-tracked its development and a 1500 km range production-ready hypersonic missile will be ready within the next four years. The issue of NOTAM for testing Experimental Flight Vehicle is significant in terms of India's preparedness on the Eastern front.

Indigenously-developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) will be tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal. DRDO developed HSTDV is mounted on a hypersonic missile platform.

READ | IAF likely to complete deployment of 1st regiment of S-400 missile system by February

The test would be essentially another step towards the development of an entire family of very high cruise missiles and other weapon systems. In 2021 India successfully test-fired the Agni P missile two times. The first trials had happened in the month of June while the second successful trials were done on December 21.

READ | India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off Western coast

The successful flight launch of HSTDV was also conducted in the month of September last year. The ballistic missile developed by DRDO has the capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, weighs half of Agni III and has new kinds of propulsion and new guidance.

READ | DRDO successfully tests indigenous anti-tank guided missile; Defence Minister lauds effort

It also comes with the technologies found in the 4000-kilometre range Agni-IV and 5000-kilometre range Agni-V. The new Agni P can be used to target enemy warships in the Indo-Pacific.

READ | In 'Make in India' push, Modi govt scraps missile, chopper tenders worth over Rs 50,000 cr

Agni class of missiles are the mainstay of India’s nuclear launch capability which also includes the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft. The longest of the Agni series, Agni-V, an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with a range of over 5,000 km, has already been tested several times and validated for induction.

The scheduled test for the HSTDV is indicative of the fastrack missile programme of the country. The Ministry of Defence has recently shelved multiple defence import projects including, IGLAS, Mig 29 and P8I to enhance the indigenous procurement in defence forces.

Image: Republic

Tags: India, NOTAM, Bay of Bengal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND