Breaking News Live: PM Modi Arrives In Kedarnath, To Unveil Adi Guru Shankaracharya Statue

Early in the morning, a fire broke out at a paper mill in Vapi, Gujarat. About 8 to 10 fire tenders are at the spot to control the fire spread. So far, no injuries have been reported. Fire Officer Ankit Lauthe, Vapi, informed ANI, "Fire is still not under control, can't say how long it will take. Shah paper mill has been burning for about 4.5 hours and fire is expected to continue burning till 6:30-7 am before it's completely doused. About 20 fire tenders are here".