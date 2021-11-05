Breaking News Live: PM Modi Arrives In Kedarnath, To Unveil Adi Guru Shankaracharya Statue

Quick links:
Image: REPUBLIC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kedarnath and will offer prayers at the temple.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on Twitter, "Welcomed and greeted on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Today, Hon'ble Prime Minister will reach Shri Kedarnath Dham and inaugurate various projects along with the holy samadhi and grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya". PM Modi will offer prayers at the temple and inaugurate the samadhi of one Shri Adi Shankaracharya, and also unveil his statue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Uttarkhand and was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. PM Modi will now head to Kedarnath to offer prayers at the temple.
Priem Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and offer prayers at the Temple today. PM Modi will inaugurate the samadhi of one of the most revered Hindu sages, Shri Adi Shankaracharya, and also unveil his statue. The samadhi has been reconstructed as it was damaged during the 2013 floods. He will inaugurate Rs 130 crore worth of infrastructure project.