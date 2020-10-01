India, Myanmar Hold Foreign Office Consultations To Discuss Range Of Issues

The Foreign Office Consultations between India and Myanmar was held virtually on October 1, during which Myanmar was assured that it is an integral element of India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies. While the Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Myanmar delegation was led by Permanent Secretary U Soe Han. Thursday’s meeting, which marked the 19th round, saw a useful exchange on various issues, such as border cooperation, coronavirus pandemic and trade and investment ties.

According to the official press note released by the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides review the entire gamut of relations, including up-gradation of border infrastructure, the status of India’s ongoing development projects in Myanmar, trade and investment ties, power and energy cooperation, consular matters and cultural cooperation, including the ongoing restoration work on earthquake-damaged pagodas in Bagan. Further, cooperation in regional and multilateral fora was also discussed.

The two sides expressed satisfaction that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, meeting in several areas, such as power, energy and etc., have been held virtually, reflecting the depth of the bilateral engagement. The two sides also held extensive discussions on the challenges posed by COVID-19 and ways to mitigate its impact, including through vaccine development, the supply of medicines, equipment and technology and capacity building.

The press release read, “Foreign Secretary reiterated the priority India attaches to its partnership with Myanmar in accordance with India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies. He stated that India remained committed to enhancing its multifaceted cooperation with Myanmar and also to explore new avenues of cooperation”.

Next meet to held on October 20

Myanmar’s official reaffirmed its country’s commitment to further strengthen its time tested partnership with India for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Soe Han also expressed appreciation for the COVID related and development assistance extended by India to Myanmar and further thanked the nation for providing debt service relief under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative. It was noted that the next Joint Trade Committee Ministerial Meeting to be held on October 20, which will be useful in further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations.

