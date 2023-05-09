Last Updated:

India News LIVE: NIA Raids At Over 12 Places In J&K In Jamaat-E-Islami Terror Funding Case

NIA conducted multiple raids at different locations linked to Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami activists.

Amrit Burman
India News

Image: PTI

08:03 IST, May 9th 2023
Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shivsena (UBT) Leader Professor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar died due to a cardiac arrest last night, said party officials. His funeral will be done today at the Teachers' Colony Bandra Crematorium in the afternoon, the officials added, per ANI report.

07:53 IST, May 9th 2023
NIA conducts multiple raids at different locations linked to Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami activists

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at different locations in J&K's Shopian district.  The raid has been launched on the premises of Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami. According to sources, raids have been conducted at over 12 locations.

The raids were conducted in the North, Central, and South Kashmir valleys: Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley in Jammu; Srinigar, Anantnag, and Kupwara, among others, in Kashmir; Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu.

