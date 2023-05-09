India News LIVE: NIA Raids At Over 12 Places In J&K In Jamaat-E-Islami Terror Funding Case

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Former Mumbai Mayor and Shivsena (UBT) Leader Professor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar died due to a cardiac arrest last night, said party officials. His funeral will be done today at the Teachers' Colony Bandra Crematorium in the afternoon, the officials added, per ANI report.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at different locations in J&K's Shopian district. The raid has been launched on the premises of Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami. According to sources, raids have been conducted at over 12 locations.
The raids were conducted in the North, Central, and South Kashmir valleys: Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley in Jammu; Srinigar, Anantnag, and Kupwara, among others, in Kashmir; Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu.