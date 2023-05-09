India News LIVE: NIA Raids At Over 12 Places In J&K In Jamaat-E-Islami Terror Funding Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at different locations in J&K's Shopian district. The raid has been launched on the premises of Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami. According to sources, raids have been conducted at over 12 locations.

The raids were conducted in the North, Central, and South Kashmir valleys: Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley in Jammu; Srinigar, Anantnag, and Kupwara, among others, in Kashmir; Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu.