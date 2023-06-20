India News LIVE | Setback For Mamata Govt, SC Upholds Calcutta HC Order On Central Forces

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As per the sources of Delhi Chief Minister's Office, CM Arvind Kejriwal has called the second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority on 28th June. Transfer and posting of officers in Delhi will be taken up for discussion in the meeting. The first meeting was held on Tuesday and action was taken against an officer.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke on the recent airfare rise and said, "...There was a rise in airfare due to two reasons. Civil Aviation is a seasonal sector. We have high season and low seasons. That was a high season effect. Meanwhile, operation of one of our airlines discontinued. So, that added to the pressure and there was an excess demand...In last 10 days, the fares have gone down by 16-64%..."
Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation’s progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life. @rashtrapatibhvn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed birthday greetings to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Speaking on the Centre's Ordinance against the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "They gave power to the Chief Secretary to decide if the decision taken by the Cabinet is correct. He will then make recommendations to the L-G who can overrule any decision of the cabinet. This is a major conspiracy. We will take all this to the Supreme Court, I have hopes with the SC and other parties."
In a letter written to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am surprised and shocked to know that you have decided to organize a program at Raj Bhavan on June 20, which you have named 'Rajya Stashka Divas' The state of West Bengal was not formed on 20 June, or on any particular day. The state was formed through the Radcliffe Award, which was ratified by the outgoing British government. So since independence, we never celebrate any foundation day in West Bengal. Rather, we have always seen this division as a victory for the communal forces, who could not be resisted at that time. I request you not to organize any such event."
The delegation of 10 opposition parties will go to the Prime Minister's office and handover the memorandum over Manipur violence today. The delegation will later do a press conference at 3 pm at the AICC office. The delegation is being led by former CM Okram Ibobi Singh.
In the latest update on the Manipur violence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing of a plea filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army. The apex court posted the matter for hearing on July 3 saying that it’s purely an issue of law and order. The Centre has said that the security agencies are on the ground and doing their best to control the situation.
State Investigation Agency on Tuesday, June 20 conducted raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are underway in four districts namely Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kupwara. The raids are linked to a case of misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities. The raids are being conducted in connection with a conspiracy pertaining to India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promote terror activities.
Miniature artist L.K. Ishwar Rao made an eco-friendly chariot in connection with the lord Jagannath Yatra in Odisha's Puri.
Miniature artist L. Ishwar Rao said, "I have made this chariot out of paper. The length of the chariot is 9 inches. Along with this, I have installed idols of deities including Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra which are made of neem wood."
Two Hundred fifty coconuts have been installed in the sand art of lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra. The sand art has been created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Odisha's Puri Beach ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra which commences today in Odisha's Puri.
Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023
According to sources, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness regarding heatwaves across the country, this morning.
Tamil Nadu district administration said that schools in Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai will remain closed on Tuesday due to rain.
Bus carrying workers to Kashmir valley met with an accident in the Ghagwal area of Samba late on Monday night. Over 20 persons have been injured in the accident. Four pregnant women have been shifted to Samba Hospital for treatment and the rest are being treated at a local hospital in the district.