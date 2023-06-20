India News LIVE | Setback For Mamata Govt, SC Upholds Calcutta HC Order On Central Forces

In a letter written to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am surprised and shocked to know that you have decided to organize a program at Raj Bhavan on June 20, which you have named 'Rajya Stashka Divas' The state of West Bengal was not formed on 20 June, or on any particular day. The state was formed through the Radcliffe Award, which was ratified by the outgoing British government. So since independence, we never celebrate any foundation day in West Bengal. Rather, we have always seen this division as a victory for the communal forces, who could not be resisted at that time. I request you not to organize any such event."