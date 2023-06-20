Last Updated:

India News LIVE | Setback For Mamata Govt, SC Upholds Calcutta HC Order On Central Forces

Bus carrying workers to Kashmir valley met an accident in the Ghagwal area of Samba. Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to commence on Tuesday, June 20. SIT raids are underway in 6 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. SC on Tuesday asked the Bengal election commission to conduct free and fair elections.

Megha Rawat
15:36 IST, June 20th 2023
Kejriwal calls second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority on 28th June

As per the sources of Delhi Chief Minister's Office, CM Arvind Kejriwal has called the second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority on 28th June. Transfer and posting of officers in Delhi will be taken up for discussion in the meeting. The first meeting was held on Tuesday and action was taken against an officer.

pointer
15:27 IST, June 20th 2023
Recent rise in airfare due to....Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia explains

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke on the recent airfare rise and said, "...There was a rise in airfare due to two reasons. Civil Aviation is a seasonal sector. We have high season and low seasons. That was a high season effect. Meanwhile, operation of one of our airlines discontinued. So, that added to the pressure and there was an excess demand...In last 10 days, the fares have gone down by 16-64%..."

pointer
15:03 IST, June 20th 2023
PM Modi extends his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday
pointer
15:03 IST, June 20th 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th Birthday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed birthday greetings to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

 

pointer
14:47 IST, June 20th 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Govt

Speaking on the Centre's Ordinance against the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "They gave power to the Chief Secretary to decide if the decision taken by the Cabinet is correct. He will then make recommendations to the L-G who can overrule any decision of the cabinet. This is a major conspiracy. We will take all this to the Supreme Court, I have hopes with the SC and other parties."

 

pointer
14:47 IST, June 20th 2023
pointer
11:34 IST, June 20th 2023
West Bengal Foundation Day: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Governor stating 'not to observe this day'

In a letter written to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am surprised and shocked to know that you have decided to organize a program at Raj Bhavan on June 20, which you have named 'Rajya Stashka Divas' The state of West Bengal was not formed on 20 June, or on any particular day. The state was formed through the Radcliffe Award, which was ratified by the outgoing British government. So since independence, we never celebrate any foundation day in West Bengal. Rather, we have always seen this division as a victory for the communal forces, who could not be resisted at that time. I request you not to organize any such event."

 

pointer
11:23 IST, June 20th 2023
Delegation of 10 opposition parties to go to PM office and handover the memorandum over Manipur violence

The delegation of 10 opposition parties will go to the Prime Minister's office and handover the memorandum over Manipur violence today. The delegation will later do a press conference at 3 pm at the AICC office. The delegation is being led by former CM Okram Ibobi Singh. 

pointer
11:23 IST, June 20th 2023
Manipur violence: SC says, 'It's purely a law and order situation'

In the latest update on the Manipur violence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing of a plea filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army. The apex court posted the matter for hearing on July 3 saying that it’s purely an issue of law and order. The Centre has said that the security agencies are on the ground and doing their best to control the situation.

 

pointer
09:51 IST, June 20th 2023
State Investigation Agency raids at six locations in Kashmir

State Investigation Agency on Tuesday, June 20 conducted raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are underway in four districts namely Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kupwara. The raids are linked to a case of misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities. The raids are being conducted in connection with a conspiracy pertaining to India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promote terror activities. 

 

 

pointer
09:18 IST, June 20th 2023
Eco-friendly chariot in connection with the lord Jagannath Yatra in Odisha's Puri

Miniature artist L.K. Ishwar Rao made an eco-friendly chariot in connection with the lord Jagannath Yatra in Odisha's Puri.

 

Miniature artist L. Ishwar Rao said, "I have made this chariot out of paper. The length of the chariot is 9 inches. Along with this, I have installed idols of deities including Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra which are made of neem wood."

 

pointer
09:05 IST, June 20th 2023
Two Hundred fifty coconuts have been installed in the sand art of lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra.

Two Hundred fifty coconuts have been installed in the sand art of lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra. The sand art has been created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Odisha's Puri Beach ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023. 

 

pointer
08:51 IST, June 20th 2023
PM Modi extends greetings on the annual Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra which commences today in Odisha's Puri. 

 

pointer
08:44 IST, June 20th 2023
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to chair a high level meeting to review public health preparedness.

According to sources, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness regarding heatwaves across the country, this morning. 

pointer
08:44 IST, June 20th 2023
Schools in Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai to remain closed on Tuesday due to rain

Tamil Nadu district administration said that schools in Thirupathur and Thiruvannamalai will remain closed on Tuesday due to rain. 

pointer
08:24 IST, June 20th 2023
Bus carrying workers to Kashmir valley turns turtle in J&K's Samba, 2 held

Bus carrying workers to Kashmir valley met with an accident in the Ghagwal area of Samba late on Monday night. Over 20 persons have been injured in the accident. Four pregnant women have been shifted to Samba Hospital for treatment and the rest are being treated at a local hospital in the district. 

 

 

