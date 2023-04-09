India News: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Meets His UP Counterpart Yogi Adityanath

Quick links:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after visiting the holy city of Ayodhya.
आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर महाराष्ट्र के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री एकनाथ शिंदे जी से आत्मीय भेंट हुई।
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai after the BJP's CEC meeting said that he will be contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.
"We discussed the overall list for the Karnataka elections and probably we will sit again tomorrow and the list will be announced tomorrow or the day after. I am contesting from the Shiggaon constituency," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left BJP headquarters after concluding the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.
Delhi reports 699 fresh COVID cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 21.15%
A 70-year-old man died after he was attacked by a leopard in a field in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.
Family members of the victim, Fateh Singh, held a protest on Sunday, demanding compensation and a government job to one of them.
Indian Navy’s Mohit, HA4, lost his life during an exercise at sea on April 8. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on behalf of all navy personnel extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Indian Navy said.
A grocery vendor was killed and two others were injured in Sukma in Chhattisgarh allegedly by a group of Naxalites who accused them of being police informers, an official said on Sunday.
Congress leader Nagaraj Chabbi joined BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil and cabinet minister Govind Karjol.
#WATCH | Congress leader Nagaraj Chabbi joined BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil and cabinet minister Govind Karjol.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday performed 'maha aarti' on banks of river Sarayu.
#BREAKING | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs 'maha aarti' on banks of river Sarayu
Tune in- https://t.co/1tKUyqbjS6 pic.twitter.com/p1IxFbSdsA
Two labourers died of inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.
Amar Markam (22) and Shankar Uike (24) entered the 55-feet deep well located on private premises in Raj Nagar area at around 2:15 pm one after the other but soon they became unconscious due to inhalation of the accumulated gas, an official said.
Assam Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Adani' tweet, PTI reported.
BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting underway at party headquarters for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. It is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi.
#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
Tune in- https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/rXtC13vW8x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to finalise Karnataka polls candidates.
Maharashtra reports 788 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 4587
With Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its Central Election Committee meeting on Sunday at 7 pm.
The meeting would be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.
The decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.
The body was found on the bed in a room with one end of a saree tied around her neck and the other around the ceiling fan, the Manickpur police station official said.
A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. A probe has been launched into it by police.
#BREAKING | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari
Tune in- https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/XWhxobspSl
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday bail pleas of several convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala is scheduled to hear along with the bail applications a batch of pleas of the convicts challenging their convictions.
A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer was cremated by her family members on Sunday following assurances of help by the administration, while a BJP delegation visited her residence.
The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, suffered around 50 per cent burns and died at a government hospital in Jodhpur late Friday.
Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday opened a new front against CM Ashok Gehlot, announcing a day-long fast to seek action from his government over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state.
The development again brings into open the power tussle in the Congress between the Pilot and the Gehlot factions in the state, putting pressure on the central leadership to resolve it before the year-end polls.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray in an exclusive conversation with Republic; says "We don't want any property. Views of Balasaheb are an asset to us."
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Island at around 2:59 pm, according to National Center for Seismology.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of claiming credit for the work done by the city government to clean the Yamuna river.
Earlier in the day, Saxena visited the supplementary drain in Wazirabad and said, "We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people."
In an apparent dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Prabhu Ram was a son who accepted vanwas for his father but there is a son who behaved selfishly just for power & forgot his father's ideology."
Addressing a press briefing after paying obeisance at the Ram Mandir construction site, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Ayodhya and Ram Mandir are the closet topic to our hearts...Ram Mandir is the symbol of Hindutva. I'm really lucky as today I visited here with a number of Shiv Sainiks."
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment announcement.
"CRPF has announced that out of 9,212 vacancies 579 vacancies would be filled in Tamil Nadu. But whoever has applied for this exam from Tamil Nadu can't write this exam in their own mother tongue. Out of 100 total marks 25 marks were allocated for basic Hindi understanding which would benefit only Hindi speakers. This is totally against the goodwill of Tamil Nadu applicants. This is arbitrary and discrimination" says MK Stalin said in his letter.
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the Barmer rape case.
He said, "The women in the state are not safe. The situation is very serious in Rajasthan. Law and order are in shambles. We can't expect from this govt that they will provide security to our people."
"People of Delhi will see Yamuna in a different form. The work of cleaning Yamuna is going on in mission mode. 22 km stretch is being cleaned and we will clean it by June 30... We are working not for credit but to give a clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi," said Delhi LG Vinai Kumar.
Karnataka | With only 2.4% of the world's land area, India contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity. Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Karnataka | With only 2.4% of the world's land area, India contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity. Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.