India News: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Meets His UP Counterpart Yogi Adityanath

Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves
23:02 IST, April 9th 2023
Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath after visiting the holy city of Ayodhya.

22:19 IST, April 9th 2023
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to contest from Shiggaon constituency

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai after the BJP's CEC meeting said that he will be contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.

"We discussed the overall list for the Karnataka elections and probably we will sit again tomorrow and the list will be announced tomorrow or the day after. I am contesting from the Shiggaon constituency," he said.

21:38 IST, April 9th 2023
PM Modi leaves BJP HQ after conclusion of CEC meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left BJP headquarters after concluding the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

21:13 IST, April 9th 2023
Delhi reports 699 fresh COVID cases and 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reports 699 fresh COVID cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 21.15%

20:20 IST, April 9th 2023
Elderly man killed by leopard in Udaipur

A 70-year-old man died after he was attacked by a leopard in a field in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Family members of the victim, Fateh Singh, held a protest on Sunday, demanding compensation and a government job to one of them.
 

19:39 IST, April 9th 2023
Indian Navy man loses his during exercise at sea; Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar pays heartfelt condolence

Indian Navy’s Mohit, HA4, lost his life during an exercise at sea on April 8. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on behalf of all navy personnel extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Indian Navy said.

19:39 IST, April 9th 2023
Vendor killed, 2 others injured by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A grocery vendor was killed and two others were injured in Sukma in Chhattisgarh allegedly by a group of Naxalites who accused them of being police informers, an official said on Sunday.
 

18:50 IST, April 9th 2023
Congress leader Nagaraj Chabbi joins BJP in Delhi

Congress leader Nagaraj Chabbi joined BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil and cabinet minister Govind Karjol.

18:47 IST, April 9th 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs 'maha aarti' on banks of river Sarayu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday performed 'maha aarti' on banks of river Sarayu.

18:41 IST, April 9th 2023
Maha: Two labourers die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well in Nagpur city

Two labourers died of inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. 

Amar Markam (22) and Shankar Uike (24) entered the 55-feet deep well located on private premises in Raj Nagar area at around 2:15 pm one after the other but soon they became unconscious due to inhalation of the accumulated gas, an official said. 

18:27 IST, April 9th 2023
'Will file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his Adani tweet, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Adani' tweet, PTI reported.

18:27 IST, April 9th 2023
BJP CEC meeting underway at BJP headquarters

BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting underway at party headquarters for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. It is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

18:27 IST, April 9th 2023
PM Modi visits Delhi church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi.

18:07 IST, April 9th 2023
PM Modi arrives at BJP HQ for CEC meeting to finalise Karnataka polls candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters for a Central Election Committee meeting to finalise Karnataka polls candidates.

17:33 IST, April 9th 2023
Maharashtra reports 788 new COVID cases

Maharashtra reports 788 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 4587

17:25 IST, April 9th 2023
PM Narendra Modi to chair CEC meeting at BJP headquarters on probable candidates for Karnataka assembly polls

With Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its Central Election Committee meeting on Sunday at 7 pm. 

The meeting would be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.
 

17:13 IST, April 9th 2023
Woman's decomposed body found in Vasai flat; cops suspect suicide

The decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The body was found on the bed in a room with one end of a saree tied around her neck and the other around the ceiling fan, the Manickpur police station official said.
 

16:52 IST, April 9th 2023
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. A probe has been launched into it by police.

16:42 IST, April 9th 2023
Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday bail pleas of several convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala is scheduled to hear along with the bail applications a batch of pleas of the convicts challenging their convictions. 
 

16:34 IST, April 9th 2023
Barmer rape: Victim cremated, BJP delegation meets aggrieved family

A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer was cremated by her family members on Sunday following assurances of help by the administration, while a BJP delegation visited her residence.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, suffered around 50 per cent burns and died at a government hospital in Jodhpur late Friday.
 

16:23 IST, April 9th 2023
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot infighting explodes in Rajasthan

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday opened a new front against CM Ashok Gehlot, announcing a day-long fast to seek action from his government over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state.

The development again brings into open the power tussle in the Congress between the Pilot and the Gehlot factions in the state, putting pressure on the central leadership to resolve it before the year-end polls.

16:06 IST, April 9th 2023
Views of Balasaheb are an asset to us: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray in an exclusive conversation with Republic; says "We don't want any property. Views of Balasaheb are an asset to us."

15:52 IST, April 9th 2023
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale hits Nicobar Island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Island at around 2:59 pm, according to National Center for Seismology.

15:43 IST, April 9th 2023
LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of claiming credit for the work done by the city government to clean the Yamuna river.

Earlier in the day, Saxena visited the supplementary drain in Wazirabad and said, "We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people."
 

15:19 IST, April 9th 2023
'Prabhu Ram was a son who accepted vanwas but there is a son..': Maha CM Shinde's apparent dig at Uddhav Thackeray

 

In an apparent dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Prabhu Ram was a son who accepted vanwas for his father but there is a son who behaved selfishly just for power & forgot his father's ideology."

15:07 IST, April 9th 2023
Ram Mandir is the symbol of Hindutva, says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Addressing a press briefing after paying obeisance at the Ram Mandir construction site, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Ayodhya and Ram Mandir are the closet topic to our hearts...Ram Mandir is the symbol of Hindutva. I'm really lucky as today I visited here with a number of Shiv Sainiks."

14:54 IST, April 9th 2023
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on CRPF recruitment announcement

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment announcement.

"CRPF has announced that out of 9,212 vacancies 579 vacancies would be filled in Tamil Nadu. But whoever has applied for this exam from Tamil Nadu can't write this exam in their own mother tongue. Out of 100 total marks 25 marks were allocated for basic Hindi understanding which would benefit only Hindi speakers. This is totally against the goodwill of Tamil Nadu applicants. This is arbitrary and discrimination" says MK Stalin said in his letter.

14:27 IST, April 9th 2023
Law and order in shambles: BJP on Barmer rape case

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the Barmer rape case. 

He said, "The women in the state are not safe. The situation is very serious in Rajasthan. Law and order are in shambles. We can't expect from this govt that they will provide security to our people."

14:27 IST, April 9th 2023
Work of cleaning Yamuna is going on in mission mode: Delhi LG Vinai Kumar

"People of Delhi will see Yamuna in a different form. The work of cleaning Yamuna is going on in mission mode. 22 km stretch is being cleaned and we will clean it by June 30... We are working not for credit but to give a clean Yamuna to the people of Delhi," said Delhi LG Vinai Kumar.

13:26 IST, April 9th 2023
India contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity: PM Modi in Mysuru

Karnataka | With only 2.4% of the world's land area, India contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity. Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

