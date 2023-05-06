India News LIVE Updates: Encounter Underway In J&K's Baramulla; 1 Terrorist Killed

Quick links:
According to sources, it has come to light that terrorists tried to break the cordon twice. The first attempt was made by the military at around 1:30 am, and again they tried to breach the cordon in the morning at around 5:30 am. As of now, the terrorists are trapped in Kandi and Rajouri.
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has reached the Rajouri Operation Site to review the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi Rajouri, where encounters with militants are underway. Lt. Gen. Dwivedi was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders.
The Indian Army, in joint operations with the Assam Rifles and Air Force and with the help of the civil administration, has worked tirelessly in the past two days to restore peace and revive normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, said an official on Friday. The situation in a few districts of Manipur deteriorated after clashes broke out between two communities. Given the tension surrounding the area, security officials were forced to rescue civilians from various violence-hit minority zones, the statement noted.
An encounter is underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri, PRO Defence Jammu said on Saturday. Contact established with terrorists, the PRO Defence Jammu added.
Meanwhile, another encounter has started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."
Further details are awaited on the matter. A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said on Friday.
"Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K," said the officials.
According to the officials, the operations are still in progress. Indian Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region, an official release stated