India News LIVE Updates: Lalit Modi says will take Rahul Gandhi to court

Quick links:
Image: ANI
#BREAKING | B. S. Yediyurappa addresses media; speaks on the reservation row in Karnataka.#BSYediyurappa #Karnataka #ReservationRow #KarnatakaElections2023https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/mWwLmMY1RJ— Republic (@republic) March 30, 2023
India records 3,016 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 13,509. pic.twitter.com/PbsGQp0Xp7— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023
#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sings a Bengali song on the second day of her Dharna in Kolkata, against the Central government for not clearing funds for several schemes including 100 days work. pic.twitter.com/r6CRXCuqty— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023
#BREAKING | Anti-Modi posters which were put up at AAP Headquarter have now been taken down in Delhi.#AntiModi #AAP #BJP #NewDelhi #PosterWarhttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/lbUl1hURAg— Republic (@republic) March 30, 2023
In view of the rising COVID cases in Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a meeting with the officers and specialist doctors associated with the health department today.— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/XJTLggfmTC
Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in Jalgaon district— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023
Two FIRs have been registered, we've arrested 45 people so far. 4 people are injured in the violence. The present situation is peaceful and is… pic.twitter.com/EaT5WIOtwT
Bihar | Devotees offer prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna on #RamNavami today. pic.twitter.com/S035SCDBti— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023
#BREAKING | Poster war breaks out in National Capital yet again; Anti-Modi posters put up outside AAP's office.#AAP #BJP #NewDelhi #PosterWarhttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/YiiP9fZI1D— Republic (@republic) March 30, 2023