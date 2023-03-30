Last Updated:

India News LIVE Updates: Lalit Modi Says Will Take Rahul Gandhi To Court

IPL founder and ex-chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday in a series of acerbic tweets lashed out at Rahul Gandhi stating that he will take the Congress leader to court in the United Kingdom over allegations made by the "bag men" of the disqualified MP that he is a "fugitive of justice".

11:15 IST, March 30th 2023
B. S. Yediyurappa addresses media; speaks on the reservation row in Karnataka
10:21 IST, March 30th 2023
India records 3,016 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries in the last 24 hours
10:10 IST, March 30th 2023
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sings a Bengali song on the second day of her Dharna in Kolkata
10:09 IST, March 30th 2023
Anti-Modi posters which were put up at AAP Headquarter have now been taken down
09:55 IST, March 30th 2023
Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to hold meeting with the officers and specialist doctors
09:48 IST, March 30th 2023
Maharashtra: Clash breaks out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on
09:46 IST, March 30th 2023
Devotees offer prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna
09:41 IST, March 30th 2023
Poster war breaks out in National Capital
