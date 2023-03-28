India News LIVE: PM Modi Targets Anti-India Forces, Says BJP Only Pan-India Party

'We can not stop anyone': Harish Rawat after US extends support to Rahul Gandhi

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Chief Minister Uttarakhand Harish Rawat did not condemn the US's intervention into India's "internal matter," and stated, "We can't stop anyone." He further went on to criticse the BJP-led central government adding, "All the democratic power has come together in support of our leader Rahul Gandhi and fight against the Centre will continue."

"This is a serious issue, and whole world is watching us. We can't stop anyone and we believe this is our fight and we will continue to fight against the government for killing the democracy of India," Rawat told Republic.

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat along with other Congress leaders and workers was detained by police as they gathered at Red Fort for 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' till Town Hall.