Last Updated:

India News LIVE: PM Modi Targets Anti-India Forces, Says BJP Only Pan-India Party

A team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the West Bengal DGP seeking a report within 48 hours in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old girl whose body was found in her neighbour’s home in Kolkata.

General News
 
| Written By
Isha Bhandari
India News

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

pointer
22:26 IST, March 28th 2023
'Centre established robust system to check cyber crimes,' says Amit Shah

The Modi government has created a robust system to handle cyber crimes where people can lodge online complaints that lead to registration of FIRs and prompt action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. He said more than 20 lakh cyber crime complaints have been registered on the national cyber crime reporting portal so far on the basis of which 40,000 FIRs have been registered. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

pointer
20:38 IST, March 28th 2023
PM Modi elaborates on idea of BJP, says 'It's a movement'

Elaborating on the ideas the saffron party stands on, PM Modi said, "BJP is not limited to contesting and winning elections only. BJP is a system, BJP is an idea, BJP is an organisation and BJP is a movement."

"BJP is not a party that has been born out of TV or media, it has been formed by its leaders and their works in various fields," he added. 

 

pointer
20:33 IST, March 28th 2023
PM Modi attacks opposition for questioning constitutional institutions

"We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. Therefore, to stop India, the constitutional institutions of the country are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on the judicial system. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'," PM Modi said while addressing the BJP workers after inaugurating BJP's residential complex in the national capital. 

pointer
20:27 IST, March 28th 2023
'BJP only pan-India party,' says PM Modi

Addressing BJP workers, PM Modi said, "The country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others." 

"The journey which began with two Lok Sabha seats is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress," he added. 

pointer
19:20 IST, March 28th 2023
PM Modi inaugurates BJP's residential complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. Reportedly, the residential complex and auditorium built right in front of the BJP headquarters will be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party.

pointer
19:20 IST, March 28th 2023
'We can not stop anyone': Harish Rawat after US extends support to Rahul Gandhi

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Chief Minister Uttarakhand Harish Rawat did not condemn the US's intervention into India's "internal matter," and stated, "We can't stop anyone." He further went on to criticse the BJP-led central government adding, "All the democratic power has come together in support of our leader Rahul Gandhi and fight against the Centre will continue."

"This is a serious issue, and whole world is watching us. We can't stop anyone and we believe this is our fight and we will continue to fight against the government for killing the democracy of India," Rawat told Republic. 

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat along with other Congress leaders and workers was detained by police as they gathered at Red Fort for 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' till Town Hall.

pointer
18:58 IST, March 28th 2023
PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed BJP Central Office in New Delhi
pointer
18:20 IST, March 28th 2023
Punjab CM launches AI-based Chatbot helpline service to identify missing children

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, launched an AI-based Chatbot helpline service to identify missing children and also ensure safety of women. The Punjab DGP also shared a video demonstrating how the service works. 

 

pointer
17:56 IST, March 28th 2023
Centre cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing 'spurious medicines'

Government of India has cancelled licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing of spurious medicines following inspection by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). This is part of a huge crackdown that is underway on 76 companies across 20 States. 

 

pointer
17:21 IST, March 28th 2023
Opposition parties to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker: Sources

Opposition parties are planning to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, sources revealed. This is in regards to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala. 

pointer
16:47 IST, March 28th 2023
Congress to organise 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' in Delhi

Congress will carry out the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' in New Delhi from Red Fort to Town Hall at 7 pm today, Jairam Ramesh said. "In the next 30 days, 'Jai Bharat Satyagrah' will be organised at the block, state and national levels across the country with the participation of party's leaders and workers," he added. 

 

pointer
16:19 IST, March 28th 2023
Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy speaks on US intervention in Rahul Gandhi issue
pointer
16:03 IST, March 28th 2023
62 injured after bus falls into deep gorge

At least 62 people were injured, some seriosausly, as a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said. Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. 

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu. 

Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said. Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told PTI.

pointer
15:36 IST, March 28th 2023
India lodges strong protest for vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Canada

India has strongly condemned the vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Peace Square on the Burnaby campus at Simon Fraser University in Canada's British Columbia province. "We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," the Consulate General in Vancouver tweeted. 

 

pointer
15:04 IST, March 28th 2023
Bus carrying dozens of pilgrims falls into pit, many feared injured

A bus carrying around 60 Sabrimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a deep pit in the Pathanamthitta district. Several passengers are feared to be injured. No reports of deaths have been reported so far. 

 

pointer
14:42 IST, March 28th 2023
7-year-old girl death case: National Child Right Protection Commission sends notice to the DGP West Bengal and asked for a factual report within 48 hours
pointer
14:18 IST, March 28th 2023
Prayagraj court sentences Ateeq Ahmad, two others to life in Umesh Pal kidnapping case
pointer
13:54 IST, March 28th 2023
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila put under house arrest; seeks the intervention of CJI
pointer
13:12 IST, March 28th 2023
MP/MLA court holds mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case
pointer
11:06 IST, March 28th 2023
K Palaniswami declared AIADMK general secretary

 

pointer
10:36 IST, March 28th 2023
Ateeq Ahmad's hearing in Prayagraj court today
pointer
10:33 IST, March 28th 2023
BBC news Punjabi channel's twitter account withheld
pointer
09:27 IST, March 28th 2023
Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses press briefing
pointer
09:19 IST, March 28th 2023
US openly comes out to back Rahul Gandhi
pointer
09:18 IST, March 28th 2023
G20 India meetings mark a half-century

G20 India meetings mark a half-century with 3 meets commencing today in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) & Ramnagar (Uttarakhand).

So far 2 Ministerial, 1 Sherpa, 23 Working Group, 20 Engagement Group & 1 Curtain Raiser held apart from about 30 University Connect and dozens of Janbhagidari events.

 

pointer
09:15 IST, March 28th 2023
Nepal on high alert as Amritpal Singh's manhunt continues

Nepal on Monday put out a high alert on the possibility of wanted pro-Khalistani group chief Amritpal Singh entering the country over the land border, in response to a special request from India.

 

 

pointer
09:15 IST, March 28th 2023
Congress calls meeting today at Congress Parliamentary Party office to chalk out strategy for the Floor of the House

Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

 

COMMENT