India News LIVE: PM Modi Targets Anti-India Forces, Says BJP Only Pan-India Party

The Modi government has created a robust system to handle cyber crimes where people can lodge online complaints that lead to registration of FIRs and prompt action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. He said more than 20 lakh cyber crime complaints have been registered on the national cyber crime reporting portal so far on the basis of which 40,000 FIRs have been registered. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.
Elaborating on the ideas the saffron party stands on, PM Modi said, "BJP is not limited to contesting and winning elections only. BJP is a system, BJP is an idea, BJP is an organisation and BJP is a movement."
"BJP is not a party that has been born out of TV or media, it has been formed by its leaders and their works in various fields," he added.
"We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. Therefore, to stop India, the constitutional institutions of the country are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on the judicial system. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'," PM Modi said while addressing the BJP workers after inaugurating BJP's residential complex in the national capital.
Addressing BJP workers, PM Modi said, "The country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others."
"The journey which began with two Lok Sabha seats is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. Reportedly, the residential complex and auditorium built right in front of the BJP headquarters will be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Chief Minister Uttarakhand Harish Rawat did not condemn the US's intervention into India's "internal matter," and stated, "We can't stop anyone." He further went on to criticse the BJP-led central government adding, "All the democratic power has come together in support of our leader Rahul Gandhi and fight against the Centre will continue."
"This is a serious issue, and whole world is watching us. We can't stop anyone and we believe this is our fight and we will continue to fight against the government for killing the democracy of India," Rawat told Republic.
Meanwhile, Harish Rawat along with other Congress leaders and workers was detained by police as they gathered at Red Fort for 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' till Town Hall.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, launched an AI-based Chatbot helpline service to identify missing children and also ensure safety of women. The Punjab DGP also shared a video demonstrating how the service works.
Government of India has cancelled licenses of 18 pharma companies for manufacturing of spurious medicines following inspection by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). This is part of a huge crackdown that is underway on 76 companies across 20 States.
Opposition parties are planning to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, sources revealed. This is in regards to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala.
Congress will carry out the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti March' in New Delhi from Red Fort to Town Hall at 7 pm today, Jairam Ramesh said. "In the next 30 days, 'Jai Bharat Satyagrah' will be organised at the block, state and national levels across the country with the participation of party's leaders and workers," he added.
At least 62 people were injured, some seriosausly, as a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said. Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.
At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu.
Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said. Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told PTI.
India has strongly condemned the vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Peace Square on the Burnaby campus at Simon Fraser University in Canada's British Columbia province. "We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," the Consulate General in Vancouver tweeted.
A bus carrying around 60 Sabrimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a deep pit in the Pathanamthitta district. Several passengers are feared to be injured. No reports of deaths have been reported so far.
G20 India meetings mark a half-century with 3 meets commencing today in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) & Ramnagar (Uttarakhand).
So far 2 Ministerial, 1 Sherpa, 23 Working Group, 20 Engagement Group & 1 Curtain Raiser held apart from about 30 University Connect and dozens of Janbhagidari events.
Nepal on Monday put out a high alert on the possibility of wanted pro-Khalistani group chief Amritpal Singh entering the country over the land border, in response to a special request from India.
Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.