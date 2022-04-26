India-Norway Hold Diplomatic Talks To Further Boost Bilateral Cooperation In Blue Economy

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday held diplomatic talks with the Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. During the talks, EAM Jaishankar raised global issues and matters of mutual interest with his Norwegian counterpart. Discussion on boosting bilateral cooperation in Blue Economy and energy sector was also done.

India has maintained firm relations with Norway in maintaining Maritime cooperation, cooperation on Fisheries and Aquaculture, Research and Science, and Marine Pollution initiatives. In the meeting, the duo also discussed their perspectives on Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ukraine. EAM apprised that India had pledged support and close cooperation with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Informing about the talks, Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, "A good meeting with FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway. Our health and education partnership advances steadily. Discussed further cooperation in blue economy and energy. Shared perspectives on Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Agreed to continue our close cooperation in the UNSC."

India- Norway's shared commitment to enhancing ties

Norwegian FM is on a three-day visit to India from April 25-27 as the minister is participating in the seventh Raisina Dialogue edition being held in New Delhi. Huitfeldt, on several occasions, has highlighted the growing ties and cooperation between India and Norway in various fields. Norwegian Minister also underlined that the relations between the two nations have enhanced over the years and several joint projects on climate change and the environment have been taken up.

Earlier, at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then-Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg visited India on January 7-9, 2019. PM Solberg arrived with a high-level group that included State Secretaries, senior officials, and business leaders.

The two Prime Ministers emphasized the importance of ocean sustainability for a variety of reasons, including food security, energy sources, mineral research, and environmentally friendly maritime transportation. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the India-Norway Ocean Dialogue, as well as the formation of the Joint Task Force on Blue Economy under the MoU, to foster multi-sectoral collaboration in many sectors of the Blue Economy.

On the sidelines of the Raisina dialogue, many global leaders are being hosted by India’s foreign ministry.

