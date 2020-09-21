India Occupies Top Position In Global COVID-19 Recoveries, Says Health Ministry

India has occupied the top position in the world in terms of total COVID-19 recoveries as the country constitutes 19% of global recoveries, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. More than 43 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly infection in India so far.

"India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India's recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet quoting the statistics given by Worldometers

#IndiaFightsCorona



India occupies the top position in the world in terms of Total Recoveries.



More than 43 lakh have recovered.



India's Recoveries constitute 19% of total global Recoveries.https://t.co/sJf1AS4zBg pic.twitter.com/K77KOdgE9s — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 21, 2020

READ | India's Paper-strip COVID-19 Test, Named After Satyajit Ray's 'Feluda', Gets DCGI Approval

As per the data available on Worldometers, India is followed by the USA with 18.70% of global COVID-19 recoveries and Brazil's with a share of 16.90% of total recoveries in the world.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government is giving all necessary support for developing a vaccine against coronavirus and three vaccine candidates have progressed in different phases of the clinical trial. He said India had geared up to tackle the pandemic before the World Health Organization cautioned the world about the novel disease on January 30.

READ | 2.39 Crore COVID Tests Conducted In India In August: Minister Of State For Health

India's recovery rate improves

With 94,612 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 43,03,043, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent, the health ministry said on Sunday.

As many as 60% of the new recoveries were reported from five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- which also accounted for 52% of the new cases, the ministry highlighted.

Maharashtra continued to top the chart with more than 23,000 new recoveries, while both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounted for over 10,000 single-day recoveries, it said. The country has reported more than 94,000 recoveries for two successive days, the ministry said.

A total of 92,605 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 54,00,619.

READ | Overall COVID-19 Deaths Per Million Population In India Low Compared To Other Countries: Govt

READ | 5 States Account For 60 Pc Active COVID Cases, 52 Pc New Cases, 60 Pc Fresh Recoveries In India