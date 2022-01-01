India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations And Prisoners On New Year 2022

Keeping up with a three-decade-long tradition despite turbulence in bilateral relations, India, and Pakistan on Saturday exchanged a list of nuclear installations and facilities that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation of hostilities. According to a statement issued by Islamabad's Foreign Office, the two countries also exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s jails, which include civilians, defence personnel, and fishermen through diplomatic channels. During the exchange, India sought an early release of its citizens captured on the other side of the border.

The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 10:30 hours PST on Saturday, while the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed their list of nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 11:00 hours IST, the Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

The exchange was carried out under provisions of the Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on December 31, 1988, and ratified on 27 January 1991. The pact assures that India and Pakistan inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the provisions on January 1, every year.

“This is the 31st consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

List of prisoners also exchanged

Additionally, a list of prisoners was also exchanged between the Indian and Pakistan High Commission. As per the lists, there are 628 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, which include 51 civilians and 577 fishermen. Meanwhile, there are 355 Pakistani prisoners in India including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen. This exchange was carried out under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed in May 2008, which mandates the two nations to exchange comprehensive lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

“This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 01 January and 01 July, respectively,” the Foreign Office said.

With agency inputs

Image: PTI