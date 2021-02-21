India Press For Faster Disengagement At LAC With China In 16-hour-long 10th Round Of Talks

The tenth round of Commander-Corps level meeting between India and China at Moldo is said to have lasted for over 16 hours on Saturday, as per army sources. The 10th round of talks began at 10 am and went on past 2 am as the Indian delegation led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps insisted on a faster disengagement process. As per reports, India asked China to increase the pace of disengagement in areas like Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang to diffuse the tension in the region in the aftermath of a standoff between the two Armies.

As per sources, the broad priority of the talks between India and China was to bring down the tension while the main focus of the talks remained on carrying forward the disengagement process and discussing modalities on the same. The Chinese delegation was headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). As per sources, both Indian and PLA troops have retreated to the positions that were mutually agreed to by India and China. Further, India pressed on the need for disengagement in the friction areas in order to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Army releases visuals of disengagement

Earlier this week, the Indian Army released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides. The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement. After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

#WATCH: Indian Army video of ongoing disengagement process in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/kXjr0SiPN2 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, triggering a strong reaction from the Indian Army. In the nine rounds of military talks, India was specifically insisting on the withdrawal of the Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the North bank of Pangong Lake. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

China unveils details of casualties

The announcement comes on a day when China admitted for the first time that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost four of its soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year near the LAC. According to a report by state-controlled People's Daily, "Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed in last June's border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, Central Military Commission announced Friday. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with an honorary title."

