India Puts Focus On Terrorism At UNSC; PM Modi To Chair Aug 9 Debate On Maritime Security

India's permanent representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Tuesday has asserted the need for addressing the question of violence and targeted attacks. Tirumuti's statement on the issue comes after India took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday. Tirumurti also revealed that India plans to hold a virtual, high-level open debate on maritime security on August 9. The debate will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We plan to hold a virtual, high-level open debate on maritime security on August 9. This will be chaired by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi: India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council for the month of August, TS Tirumurti pic.twitter.com/6dzTEOM8tH — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

India's message on terrorism and Afghanistan

Moreover, as the President of the Security Council for the month of August, TS Tirumurti also added that ties with international terrorism should also be cut. Tirumurti in his statement also said that terrorist camps cannot be allowed to sprout in Afghanistan as the country witnesses deadly fighting between the Taliban and the Afghanistan security forces.

We should address the question of violence & targeted attacks. All violence must come to an end. Ties with international terrorism should also be cut. We cannot have terrorist camps once again going back into Afghanistan. And this will have a direct impact on India: TS Tirumurti https://t.co/QjDvWuoMyI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

India's Presidency of United Nations Security Council

India took over the rotating Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday and will hold the position for August. Earlier in January, India India began a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The presidency will be a first as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the term of 2021-22. Moreover, India will also take over as the chairman of the Council for the final month of its two-year term. India has prioritised counterterrorism, maritime security, and peacekeeping.

"We have never failed to highlight the manifestations of terrorist activities across the world, especially now for example in Africa, where it is increasing. So we hope to discuss the Secretary General's report on ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and Daesh (ISIS) and keep the spotlight on this matter," said TS Tirumurti on Monday

"We will be focusing on how to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers, but especially by using better technology, and also how to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice. We are strongly advocating for proactive measures to what we call as to protect the protectors." Tirumurti added

PM Modi to chair debate on maritime security; India puts focus on terrorism at UNSC