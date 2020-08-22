New Milestone Unlocked As India Records Over 1 Million COVID Tests In Single Day

According to MoHFW on Saturday, India has crossed the mark of one million COVID-19 tests being conducted in a day. India has also reported about a 100% increase in the recovery of COVID-19 cases in the last 21 days. The MoHFW issued a statement, "India has crossed one million COVID-19 tests being conducted in a day. More than 10 lakh people have been tested for COVID-19 in one day."

One million tests of COVID-19 done in a single day stated MoHFW

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW) has reported that India has successfully conducted over one million COVID-19 tests in one day. Ministry also remarked that almost 100% increased is witnessed in the coronavirus recoveries since the last 21 days. According to the tally shared by the MouHFW, 10,94,374 people had recovered until 1 August and till 21 August, 21,58,946 people have successfully recovered.

ICMR tweeted India crossing one million tests in a day

IMCR has been keeping a regular tab on the number of Coronavirus testing taking place in India on a daily basis. After India crossed over one million COVID-19 testings in a single day, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research took to Twitter and posted the total number of COVID-19 test conducted so far and the tests were done on 21 August. Have a look at the tweet posted by ICMR below-

The graph of COVID-19 recoveries in the last 21 days shared by the Ministry said, "Early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days."

The ministry informed that the Coronavirus patient's recovery rate in India stands at 74.28 per cent as of Friday. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been continuously on the positive side and is currently 1.89 per cent. As per the data shared by MoHFW current number of active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday was 6,92,028. on 22 August India's total COVID-19 count reaches 29,75,701 out of which 22,22,577 have recovered and 55,794 have died.

