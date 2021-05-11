India Records Lowest Daily COVID Cases Since April 26; Delhi’s Positivity Rate Drops

Amid all the bad news that's coming in during this unprecedented coronavirus second-wave across India, there is a ray of hope that is comforting. Some considerable improvements have been noted over the last 24 hours which is a welcome change in a much-needed direction.

Here are the key trends:

India has recorded 329,517 active cases, which is the lowest since April 26, 2021.

The positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to 19.10%; the lowest since April 16, 2021.

16 States and Union Territories have shown lower growth in active cases than Monday.

India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 17.26 crore dose.

Apart from this, several countries have been helping India by donating medical supplies and oxygen containers in these testing times. Meanwhile, India registered more than 3.5 lakh (3,56,082) COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

More than 25 lakh (25,03,756) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. Over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in the next 3 days.

COVID Cases In India

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.