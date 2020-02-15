India Rejects Turkey Poking Nose In J&K, Tells Erdogan 'Understand Pak Terrorism Facts'

Rejecting foreign interference into India's internal affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, has rejected all references to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to Pakistan Parliament. Moreover, the MEA told the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs, according to PTI. Moreover, MEA advised the Turkish leadership to develop a proper understanding of facts including the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is on a 2-day visit to Paksitan ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), said that Kashmir was suffering due to the 'unilateral steps' in recent times. Calling the Kashmir issue close to Turkey, like Pakistan, he vowed that Turkey will stand for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. Previously, in September 2019, President Erdogan had said that only dialogue can solve the Kashmir problem which was awaiting a solution for 72 years during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

"Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times," while addressing the Pakistani parliament. He added, "Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you (Pakistanis). Such a solution on the basis of justice and fairness will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue."

Pakistan which has time and again fearmongered over Kashmir's ground situation since the revocation of Article 370, is seeking Turkey's help in prevent being blacklisted at the FATF plenary meet that begins in Paris on Sunday. Apart from Turkey, China and Malaysia have been biggest supporters of Pakistan's claims on Jammu-Kashmir and Article 370. Moreover, Pakistan has also convicted 26/11 Hafiz Saeed, days ahead of the FATF meeting to show 'action' on terrorism.

