India Reports 30,093 New COVID-19 Cases In The Last 24 Hours; Lowest In 125 Days

As the declining trend in COVID cases continues, India registered around 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months. The country's total caseload now stands at nearly 3.11 crore. In the same time period, 374 deaths were reported across the country, bringing the total death toll to 4.14 lakh. Every state reported less than 100 deaths.

India recorded 30,093 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, July 20, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,11,74,322. The death toll from the deadly virus has risen to 4,14,482 after 374 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest in four months.

The number of new cases reported today is the lowest since March 16, when the country reported 28,903 new cases in a single day. It's also the lowest death toll in four months. On March 30, India had registered less than 374 deaths, but 354 fresh fatalities were reported across the country.

Coronavirus cases and vaccination in India

The number of active cases is 1.30% of the overall number of cases. The Weekly Positivity Rate has remained below 5%, presently at 2.06%. The daily positivity rate is 1.68%, which is less than 3% for 29 days in a row. Also, the testing capacity has been significantly increased, with a total of 44.73 crore tests completed.

Today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present, the Union Health Secretary will address floor leaders of political parties on COVID-19 management and strategy, said reports. As per reports, after the Opposition had rejected the government's offer for the PM to meet floor leaders in the Parliament annexe, Trinamool MP Derek O' Brien hailed it as a triumph for "constructive opposition."

