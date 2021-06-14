India Sees Sharp Decline In COVID Cases; Records 70,421 New Infections, Lowest In 74 Days

India's downward trend of cases continued on Monday, June 14, with 70,421 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 74 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases has now reached 2,95,10,410, with a daily positive rate of 4.72 percent, which is less than 10% for the 21st day in a row. In addition, the weekly positivity rate fell below 5% and is now at 4.54 percent. After 66 days, the active caseload stayed below 10 lakhs, and it now stands at 9,73,158.

India records over 70,000 cases in the last 24 hours

According to the health ministry, 3,921 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 3,74,305. Meanwhile, for the 32nd day in a row, recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases, with India seeing 1,19,501 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. India's recovery tally has reached 2,81,62,947, with a recovery rate of 95.43 percent. Up to June 13, a total of 37,96,24,626 samples were tested for COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested yesterday.

COVID-19 situation in states

In April of this year, India was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in an alarming increase in daily COVID-19 cases, causing most states and union territories (UTs) to implement lockdowns, curfews, and other coronavirus-related restrictions once more. India has seen a daily reduction in instances as a result of the limitations, allowing the country to open up. Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, eased most of the restrictions in the national capital on Sunday, allowing economic activity to resume.

Last week, similar orders were issued in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. State administrations in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, and Goa, on the other hand, have decided to keep the restrictions in place and have stated that they will be eased in a gradual way to ensure that cases do not resurface.

