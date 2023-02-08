India Sends Fourth C-17 Aircraft With Medical Supplies, Personnel To Earthquake-hit Turkey

India has dispatched the fourth batch of medical supplies to Turkey in form of 54 members of the Indian Army’s medical team in addition to equipment. An IAF C-17 Globemaster carrying the supplies landed in Turkey’s Adana on Wednesday. The development comes amid India’s efforts to extend humanitarian support to Turkey after the country was jolted by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake Monday.

The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Türkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipments to establish the facility. pic.twitter.com/mBEAZCRMmB — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 7, 2023

India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Turkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility." India has already sent three batches of humanitarian aid to Turkey. Meanwhile, officials from WHO has warned that the total casualties following the natural calamity could be as high as 20,000.

India to establish a medical facility in Turkey

Earlier, India dispatched a field hospital of the Indian Army to Turkey aimed at establishing a 30 bedded medical facility. The first component of the facility left for Turkey on an IAF C-17 Globemaster with a 45-member medical team onboard. The team included critical care specialists and surgeons with an X-ray machine, ventilators, OT and other equipment.

Turkey's Embassy in New Delhi thanked India for the humanitarian assistance. The embassy tweeted, “First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you, India for your support and solidarity."

The medical assistance extended by India is part of the nation’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a meeting was conducted where it was decided that the NDRF's search and rescue teams, medical teams, and relief supplies would be dispatched to Turkey on Monday right after the country was hit by the earthquake.

Over 6 tons of emergency relief assistance reaches Syria.



Received at the Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration & Environment Moutaz Douaji.



Includes 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items. https://t.co/mYcz3aOUNZ pic.twitter.com/B2z7du7IT2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2023

Notably, India also extended humanitarian aid to Syria, which was also jolted by Monday’s earthquake. Over six tons of emergency relief assistance reached Syria Wednesday, Arindam Bagchi informed on Twitter. The aid was received at the Damascus airport by Syria’s Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji. The relief package includes “3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items.”

India has had a history of providing medical assistance in the form of supplies, equipment, and personnel to several countries, including those affected by natural disasters, pandemics, and other crises. India has also established medical facilities and provided training to healthcare personnel in several countries, as part of its efforts to promote global health and well-being.