India Sends More Aid To Fiji To Tide Over Effect Of Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa: MEA

Notwithstanding the challenges faced due to the pandemic, India has sent the first consignment of relief materials to the cyclone-hit Fiji on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. Fiji was hit by a Category 5 Tropical Cyclone 'Yasa' on December which caused extensive damage and destruction of critical infrastructure.“The relief material sent by the Government of India, consisting of shelter and hygiene kits, will provide immediate assistance to the cyclone-affected communities,” the official statement read.

“Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, over 6 tons of relief supplies were put together in a short span of time by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and were airlifted to Fiji with the help of Air India and Fiji Airways via Sydney, Australia. This was possible thanks to the effective cooperation among multiple agencies in three countries to deliver the relief material to Fiji in record time,” the statement added.

Another consignment of relief materials to be sent by January 6

One more such consignment is due to reach Fiji by January 6. The Ministry, in a statement, said over 6 tons of relief supplies were put together in a short span of time by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and were airlifted to Fiji with the help of Air India and Fiji Airways via Sydney, Australia.

The Ministry said that India has firmly stood by Fiji during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters like Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016. “The relief material sent now in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Yasa highlights India’s commitment to providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Friendly Foreign Countries as a first responder,” it added.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, the Ministry noted, adding that India remains committed to extend full support to Fiji’s efforts to restore livelihoods of the affected communities and to build resilient infrastructure.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has also been helping Fiji reach out to communities severely affected by cyclone Yasa in order to ensure schools are ready to reopen this year. The tropical cyclone, which hit the archipelago last month, has obliterated over 1,500 homes and severely damaged about 85 schools till now. Following the damage, the UN agency has now stepped in to provide “temporary classrooms”, “heal traumas” of the victims amongst other things.

(With ANI Inputs)