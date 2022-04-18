India Signs 7 MoUs For Social Development Projects Worth Over Rs 12.96 Crore With Maldives

Further extending the diplomatic partnership between India and the Maldives, the two countries signed seven MoUs for several development projects worth $1.7 million (over Rs 12.96 crore) on Monday, April 18. The developmental projects promised in the MoUs have been taken under the Indian grant assistance scheme for the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) through local bodies.

The accords were signed by the Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Indian High Commissioner, Munu Mahawar. The Maldives Foreign Minister hailed the new projects launched under MoUs and asserted that such projects will further strengthen Male-New Delhi ties. He further underlined India’s efforts in aiding socio-economic development in local communities by promoting health and wellbeing, youth empowerment, and preservation and protection of culture and heritage.

Shahid lauded India’s commitment to uplift the socio-economic development of the Maldives and stated that it will further nourish ties between the neighbouring nations.

India's commitment to aid Maldives' socio-economic development

The MoUs between the duo were signed at a time when there are simmering tensions in the Maldives over India’s increasing investment in the island nation. The opposition in the country had decried the ruling government’s increased engagement with New Delhi. An ‘India Out’ rally was also planned by the opposition ahead of External Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives last month.

Notably, the announcement of these seven new projects for implementation under this scheme was made during the official visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Addu City in March. Apart from the initiatives that were launched today (April 18), there are currently eighteen projects in the pipeline under this grant scheme.

Launched 7 new High Impact Community Development Projects under Indian grant assistance today, promoting health, sports, youth empowerment &heritage preservation.



The HICDPs enhance socio-economic development of our local communities, strengthening the #MaldivesIndiaPartnership pic.twitter.com/tsFTQSGbRQ — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) April 18, 2022

The projects launched today are part of a total of 26.8 million Rufiyaa (equivalent to approximately USD 1.7 million). The investments include the creation of a mental health centre at Addu Equatorial Hospital, a speech and therapy unit at Kulhudhufushi Regional Hospital, a prosthetics and orthotics manufacturing workshop at Hulhumale Hospital, the preservation of historical heritage in Noonu Landhoo Maabudhuge and Thaa Dhiyamigili Ganduvaru, the development of a multi-sports complex in Noonu Manadhoo.

Both nations had previously signed a comprehensive MoU on Indian Grant Assistance for HICDP on 17 March 2019, for a total grant of 85 million Rufiyaa, which was later increased to 155 million Rufiyaa (equal to around 10 million USD).

(Image: ANI)