India Successfully Test-fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Off Western Coast

India on Tuesday conducted a successful testfire of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy destroyer Indian Navy Ship (INS) Vishakhapatnam. The sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with utmost accuracy, informed Indian Navy sources. The latest testfire of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile comes a month after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed in December of successful testing of an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

Earlier on 26 December 2021, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need to maintain nuclear deterrence and said that India is looking forward to manufacturing the BrahMos cruise missiles so that no enemy nation can cast an evil eye on it. While speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Defence Technologies and Test Centre and BrahMos Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow, the Union Defence Minister had said that the aim to manufacture missiles is not to attack anyone but ensure the country’s safety.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "The BrahMos missile and other weapons we are manufacturing are not to attack any other country. It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of land of any country".

The BrahMos supersonic missile, which was also testfired in December 2020, is jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and NPOM of Russia under the joint venture BrahMos. The missile has already been a major deterrent on modern-day battlefields. It is a multi-role and multi-platform weapons system and has already proven its mettle against a varying range of targets. It has been deployed in all three arms of the Indian armed forces.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can cover a range of 290 km reaching the Mach 2.8 to 3 Mach speed. Meanwhile, the BrahMos - II Hypersonic cruise missile can be deployed to hit the target within a range of 450 – 600 km in a Mach 7 velocity.

