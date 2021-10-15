In a huge development, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that India will participate in the Moscow format meeting that will be attended by Taliban representatives. This shall mark the second occasion when Indian representatives will come face-to-face with members of the terrorist group after it seized power in Afghanistan on August 15. Earlier on August 31, India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the Taliban Political Office head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai held a meeting at Doha in which the safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan came up for discussion.

On this occasion, Mittal also raised the concern that the war-torn country's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism. The Moscow format meeting scheduled on October 20 is likely to witness the participation of representatives from other countries such as Iran, Pakistan and China too and will deliberate on the situation in Afghanistan. In 2018, India had participated in this initiative spearheaded by Russia even in a non-official capacity by sending Amar Sinha and TCA Raghavan, former envoys to Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "Look, we have received an invitation for the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20th. We will be participating in it. I don't have a final confirmation who will be attending but it's likely that we will have it at the Joint Secretary level."

Centre's approach after the Taliban takeover

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in the war-torn country. For instance, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on August 17 and 18 to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. So far, India has evacuated over 800 individuals from Afghanistan which includes the Indian Embassy staff, their families, and security personnel as a part of 'Operation Devi Shakti'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans enabling them to enter India for 6 months. In the first sign of an engagement with India, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority's Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada wrote to the DGCA on September 7 to allow Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to operate their flights between the two nations. However, the Union government is yet to officially respond to this proposal.

At the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan held on October 12, PM Modi called for an inclusive administration in the war-torn nation which includes women and minorities. Elaborating on the centuries-old ties between the two countries, he stressed the need to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance. Maintaining that Afghanistan should not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, he demanded a unified international response to bring about a desired change in the situation.