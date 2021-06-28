India To Create Free Open-source CoWIN Version For Over 50 Interested Countries: RS Sharma

More than 50 countries have shown interest in having a CoWIN-like system to run their vaccination drive, said Dr RS Sharma CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) & CoWIN platform chief on Monday. Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama are some of the countries and India has now decided to share the open-source software free of cost. NHA Chief Dr Sharma informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials to create an open-source version of the platform and give it free of cost to any country that is interested.

'Over 50 countries interested in CoWIN': Dr RS Sharma

Taking to Twitter, Dr Sharma said, "CoWIN has become popular! Over 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America & Africa, are interested in this technology. PMO India has directed us to create an open-source version of CoWIN free of cost to any interested country".

'Global conclave on July 5': Dr RS Sharma

On Monday, Sharma attended a Public Health Summit 2021 on ''Emerging Imperatives in Strengthening Public Health for India'' organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry. The NHA Chief also added that a virtual global conclave of health and technology experts from across the world will be held on July 5 where India will share how the CoWin system works.

“We are telling the world how this system can work and how we are ready to share an open source software with any country free of cost. There have been huge interests starting from Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda," he said.

As per the sources, other countries such as Vietnam, Iraq, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates have also expressed their interest in knowing about the CoWIN platform for implementing it in their own countries to run their own COVID programmes.

CoWIN grown to 300 Million-plus Registrations & Vaccinations: NHA Chief

Dr Sharma stated that in about 5 months, CoWIN has grown to 300 million-plus registrations & vaccinations. He said, "CoWIN keeps an account of each individual. We've learned to create these kinds of platforms from our experience of Aadhaar & UPI".

On June 26, the central government allowed the users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificate to passports on the CoWIN portal. This decision came as a big relief to all the people who were planning to travel abroad. the official handle Aarogya Setu App tweeted, giving all the details on how to link the passport details to the vaccine certificate. To avoid errors, the Aarogya Setu app allows for a one-time name change option to ensure that the name on the vaccine certificate and the passport are the same.

People travelling abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to passports, as per the Central government's new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination.

