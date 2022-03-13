India To Expand BrahMos Missiles' Range Up To 800km In Upgraded Air Launch Version

In the latest development, it is being reported that India is working on upgrading one of the country’s finest tactical ballistic missiles, BrahMos, to develop a new air-launched version of the supersonic cruise missile in order to further expand its capabilities to destroy the enemy up to a range of 800 kilometres.

The indigenous supersonic cruise missile, developed in partnership with the Russian Federation, earlier had a range of accurately targeting the enemy within 300 kilometres after being released from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.

As per ANI sources, "The range of the BrahMos missile has been increased already and with the advantage of being airborne at high altitudes, the missile can travel a longer distance and can hit targets at 800km and beyond.”

Expanding capabilities of BrahMos

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian government and armed forces are bolstering the country's defence capabilities and preparing themselves for unforeseen circumstances. The PM Modi-led union government had time and again emphasised the need of scaling up the development of indigenous Defence weapons and equipment.



This comes a week after the Indian Navy successfully tested the advanced version of the BrahMos missile from INS Chennai on March 5.

The test was conducted to validate the long-range precision strike capability of the missile. Post successful completion, the Indian Navy said, "Long-range precision strike capability of Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms."

The Indian Navy added that the new version will hit its target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres.

Long range precision strike capability of Adv version of #BrahMos missile successfully validated.

Pin point destruction of tgt demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms.

Yet another shot in the arm for #AatmaNirbharBharat#IndianNavy #CombatReady & #Credible pic.twitter.com/NKl3GoHwbB — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2022

India's Majestic BrahMos Missile

The BrahMos missile is a joint venture of the Russian Federation NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who together formed BrahMos Aerospace. The missile has already been a major deterrent on modern-day battlefields. It is a multi-role and multi-platform weapons system and has already proven its mettle against a varying range of targets. It has been deployed in all three arms of the Indian armed forces.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can cover a range of 290-300km, reaching the Mach 2.8 to 3 Mach speed. Meanwhile, the BrahMos - II Hypersonic cruise missile can be deployed to hit the target within a range of 450–600km in a Mach 7 velocity.

Recently, the Indian-built supersonic missile was in the news after it was misfired due to a technical snag from an Indian Air Force unit. The misfired missile landed in neighbouring Pakistan’s Mian Channu. Fortunately, it didn’t cause severe damage to the property, equipment and nobody was injured in the accident. The malfunction occurred during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI) and the Indian officials are holding an internal inquiry in the matter. Besides, the Pakistani officials are demanding a joint probe in the accident.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI