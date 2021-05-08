India Toast Of EU Meet; Portugal PM Upholds OCI Status; Belgium PM Says 'Kem Chho' To Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the European Council meeting as a special invitee on Saturday, May 8, hosted virtually by Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa. The Portuguese PM, in the presence of all EU leaders, proudly referred to his status as an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India). During the summit, Belgian PM Alexander De Croo also greeted PM Modi with "Kem Chho".

While interacting at the summit, all leaders individually thanked India for the medical supplies last year when the country was facing the worst of COVID. And they (EU leaders) expressed solidarity with the people of India and committing to provide whatever support they can.

India-EU Leaders' meeting was initiative of Portuguese Presidency that holds presidency of Council of EU. Portugal PM António Costa has personal affinity with India. He proudly displayed his Portuguese passport & Indian OCI card at today's meeting: Vikas Swarup, MEA Secy (West) pic.twitter.com/kdktcUuvKm — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

PM Modi attends EU summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged European leaders to support the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver at World Trade Organization (WTO) for COVID-related treatments and vaccines.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, praised PM Modi and announced a strategic partnership with India. He tweeted, "We are opening a new chapter in #EUIndia Flag of European UnionFlag of India strategic partnership at the meeting of EU Leaders with PM @narendramodi."

EU Council President announces strategic partnership with India

Charles added, "We are launching:

- negotiations on three agreements on trade, investment & geographical indications

- Connectivity Partnership

- Human Rights Dialogue

- closer security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

In solidarity with India, Charles wrote, "EU and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against #COVID19. We are delivering equipment to the people of India and working to boost vaccine production. We are also committed to do our part to tackle climate change and meet the Paris goals."

Lauding PM Modi, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, wrote, "Today’s meeting with @narendramodi could not be more timely. The EU stands at India’s side in this most challenging time. We will also discuss how to further strengthen our strategic partnership. The Flag of the European Union and Flag of India can achieve a lot more by working “Ek Saath” – together." Before the virtual India-EU leaders' meeting on May 8, Leyen spoke on the phone with PM Modi about the present COVID-19 situation in India and the EU.

Picture Credit: AP