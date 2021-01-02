India-UK Flights To Resume On Jan 6, Air Travel From UK To India To Restart On Jan 8

Offering more clarification on the resumption of UK-India flights amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant in Britain, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on January 2 informed that flights from India to the UK can start on January 6 itself but flights from the UK to India will begin on January 8. The Union Minister also said that the schedule will remain valid until January 23 with at least 30 lights being operated every week, 15 from each country.

In the wake of the new strain of COVID-19 which is being linked to the record surge of coronavirus infections in the UK, India announced a temporary ban on all flight operations between the two nations on December 21 which was effective from December 23. The initial ban till December 31 was also extended to January 7.

Resumption of flights between India & UK:



India to UK from 6 Jan 2021.

UK to India from 8 Jan 2021.

30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers.



This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 2, 2021

However, on January 1, the civil aviation ministry had also announced that the flight embargo will be partially lifted starting from January 8 with limited flights. The UK-India flight movement will only take place at international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

"It has been decided that flights between India and the UK will resume from January 8. Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad only," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. The minister added that the DGCA would "issue details".

Read - Gujarat: Four UK Returnees Detected With New Coronavirus Strain

Read - All Passengers From UK To Be Tested For COVID-19 On Arrival Between Jan 8-Jan 30: Health Ministry

Govt issues SOPs for flight resumption

The services of UK-India flights are currently being operated by Air India, Vistara, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic. The Civil Aviation Minister also shared the Standard Operation Procedure or SOPs by the government for the ‘epidemiological surveillance & response for the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the context of regulated resumption of limited flights originating from the UK to India from January 8’.

All health precautions will be taken. SOPs have been issued by @MoHFW_INDIA. Passengers will be tested both before boarding & upon arrival in India. Details are attached herewith. These are valid till 30 Jan 2021.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/Sru7ooPWSC — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 2, 2021

Read - AstraZeneca Set To Supply 2 Million Doses Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Every Week To UK: Report

Read - Subramanian Swamy Urges PM Modi To Cancel Republic Day Parade; Cites Relief For UK PM Too

