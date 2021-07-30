India, US Extend Triangular Cooperation Agreement Till 2026; Set To Assist Partner Nations

In a remarkable development to global stability and prosperity, India and the United States have extended their agreement on the Statement of Guiding Principles (SGP) on cooperating with third countries, particularly in Asia and Africa, to support their development, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The amendment was signed by the Joint Secretary, Development Partnership Administration-II Division, Ministry of External Affairs of India, Abhilasha Joshi, and Acting Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in India, Karen Klimowsky.

The SGP Agreement, signed today, extends the validity of the SGP Agreement up to 2026. The treaty now accelerates the scope of capacity-building activities by India and the US, and provides a consultative mechanism for joint biannual monitoring and review of activities launched under the deal, the ministry added.

Agreement initiated in 2014

The agreement on SGP on Triangular Cooperation for Global Development was signed first in November 2014, and the first amendment for a two-year extension was signed in March 2019. The amendment was then signed by Joint Secretary, Development Partnership Administration -II Division, Ministry of External Affairs of India, Dr. Devyani Khobragade, and Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in India, Mark Anthony White. The agreement has been described as a framework for US-India cooperation to "meet the developmental aspirations of partner countries, particularly in Asia and Africa."

India-US partnership to global stability and prosperity

The SGP Agreement, signed by the two Nations underscores the contribution of the India-US partnership to global stability and prosperity. It provides a framework for promoting cooperation between the two countries to meet the developmental aspirations of partner countries, particularly in Asia and Africa.

India, US to assist partner countries in development works

Complying with the Agreement, India, and the U.S. will continue to offer capacity-building assistance to partner countries in multiple sectors, focusing primarily on agriculture, regional connectivity, trade and investments, nutrition, health, clean and renewable energy, women empowerment, disaster preparedness, water, sanitation, education and institution building.

The Agreement helps fulfill the joint commitment of both nations to work together and leverage their combined capacities to provide a demand-driven development partnership. This triangular cooperation with the US will complement India's other ongoing and future development partnerships, capacity building, and technical assistance with countries globally.