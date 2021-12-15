India-US Hold Annual Bilateral Consular Talks On Ensuring Safe Travel Amid COVID Pandemic

Indian and US delegations met in New Delhi for the annual bilateral Consular Dialogue where both the countries discussed safe and responsible travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation, led by Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (CPV) met with counterparts in the US delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter. During the meeting, both the countries shared their common goals and affirmed to strengthen the bilateral relationships. Besides, the delegations also focussed on safe travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Dialogue affirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship and highlighted efforts made by both countries to ensure safe and responsible travel despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic," read the statement released by MEA on Tuesday.

Focus on areas of mutual interest, incl cooperation for resolution of consular issues, facilitation of visas, extradition matters, provision of consular services to expatriate citizens, familial issues related to child custody, marriages, adoption &travel b/w the 2 countries: MEA — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Further, the statement said that the delegations also discussed areas of mutual interest, including cooperation for expeditious resolution of consular issues, facilitation of visas, extradition matters, provision of consular services to expatriate citizens, familial issues related to child custody, marriages and adoption and facilitation of travel between the two countries. Earlier last month, the delegation of India-US held a similar meeting where the officials discussed ways to boost trade amid the pandemic. During the meeting, the officials noted both countries need to hold a conference on a regular interval in order to address the common interest and conflict in trade.

India trade with US grows from $16 billion in 1999 to $146 billion in 2019

While speaking to PTI after the meeting, Nisha Desai Biswal, President of the US India Business Council highlighted US-India trade has grown steadily-- from a mere $16 billion in 1999 to $146 billion in 2019. However, she noted due to some extraordinary situations and long-standing disagreements over critical issues have slowed attempts to realise the full potential of the partnerships."We see this as an important moment to think bigger, and the TPF (Trade Police Forum) is the primary opportunity to cement a larger agenda. There is an urgency to this moment, with the supply chain crisis, India’s energy crisis, and the broader need for energy transition, it’s imperative that we expand the commercial relationship so we can make progress on all of these fronts," PTI quoted Biswal as saying.

