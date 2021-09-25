India-US Issue Statement After Bilateral Meet, Call Out Pakistan On Cross-border Terrorism

India and the US issued a joint statement after holding their first in-person bilateral meeting under PM Modi and Joe Biden Biden's leadership on Saturday stressing on countering global and cross-border terrorism. In the statement, the two countries affirmed that they stand together in the shared fight against terrorism, and will take concerted action against designated terrorist groups. Moreover, a specific emphasis was placed on cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and the need to bring perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice.

"The Leaders reaffirmed that the United States and India stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism, will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSCR 1267 Sanctions Committee, condemned cross-border terrorism, and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice.They denounced any use of terrorist proxies and emphasized the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks," the joint-statement read.

India-US to develop counterterrorism technologies

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi noted the upcoming U.S.-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group, Designations Dialogue, and renewed U.S.-India Homeland Security Dialogue hoping that it will further strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between India and the United States, including in the areas of intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation.

"They also welcomed opportunities to develop counterterrorism technologies. They commended the U.S.-India Counter Narcotics Working Group and are committed to finalizing a new Bilateral Framework which would facilitate joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, illicit narcotics production and precursor chemical supply chains," the statement read.

The Afghanistan crisis and the use of Afghan soil to shelter or train terrorists was strongly condemned by the two leaders who asked the Taliban to adhere to the commitments made under the UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021).

Apart from focusing on terrorism, PM Modi and Joe Biden affirmed a clear vision to promote shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, developing a trade and investment partnership, fighting against COVID-19, climate change and strengthening democratic values and institutions in support of their citizens. President Biden also reaffirmed the strength of the defence relationship between the United States and India and the need to expand engagements in a multilateral framework. He welcomed India’s announcement of resuming exports of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines including to COVAX and raised support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council.