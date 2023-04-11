Indian Air Force To Deploy Special Forces With USAF Amid Exercise Cope India 2023

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise Cope India 2023, a bilateral air exercise with the United States Air Force (USAF). Aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation between the two nations, Exercise Cope India instils understanding and interoperability between the two air forces. The exercise is scheduled to incorporate two phases. The first phase of the exercise commenced today, April 11, 2023, and is focused on air mobility drills between the two of the biggest and most powerful air forces in the world.

Notably, both the IAF and the USAF will deploy Special Forces elements during the first phase of the bilateral air exercise. Furthermore, Exercise Cope India 2023 will incorporate the usage of Boeing C-17 Globemaster and Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules by both air forces. Additionally, the US Air Force will also field the MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport aircraft used in special operations.

The first phase of #ExCopeIndia 23, a bilateral Air Exercise between the #IAF and #USAF commenced today in the Eastern sector.



The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two Air Forces and share their best practices.

The latest edition of Exercise Cope India will further include the presence of a Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) aircrew. As per the Indian Defence Ministry, JASDF is participating in the exercise in the capacity of observers.

Roots of Exercise Cope India

The first edition of Exercise Cope India was held in 2004 at the Gwalior airbase. The exercise has been held by India since its inception. Aimed at providing both air forces with an opportunity to enhance their operational readiness, interoperability, and understanding of each other's tactics and procedures, Exercise Cope India involves a range of activities. The training regimen of the exercise includes air combat exercises, air-to-ground missions, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

Since its inception, the bilateral air exercise has been held in the years 2005 at the Gwalior airbase, 2006 at the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal, 2009 at the same venue, 2010 at the Gwalior airbase, and 2018 at the Kalaikunda airbase and Panagarh airbase. The Indian Air Force primarily deploys its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, Mirage 2000s, and other support aircraft during the exercise. Meanwhile, the United States Air Force deployed its F-16 Fighting Falcon, C-17 Globemaster III, and other aircraft in the previous edition of the exercise.

The exercise is conducted in a simulated combat environment with both air forces flying in mixed formations and executing various tactical scenarios. The scope of enhancement of interoperability in the rapidly changing global security environment proves as an asset for both the Indian Air Force as well as the US Air Force. It is a testament to the growing defence partnership between India and the United States and helps in strengthening the ties between the two countries.