Indian & Indonesian Navy Participate In 3rd Edition Of 'Samudra Shakti' In Jakarta

The 3rd edition of Bilateral Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ is scheduled from September 20 to Sep 22. Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kadmatt had already arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 18 in the preparedness of this one of a kind exercise aimed at improving bilateral ties between India and Indonesia.

The Indian navy will be participating in Samudra Shakti with the Indonesian navy to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability in maritime operations between the two navies.

3rd edition of Samudra Shakti

INS Shivalik and Kadmatt will feature in the 3rd edition of Samudra Shakti scheduled off the approaches to Sunda Strait. The exercise that will also see the Indonesian Army take part in it, will provide an appropriate platform to share best practices and develop a common understanding of Maritime Security Operations. In pursuance of India’s Act East Policy, Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ was conceived in 2018 as a bilateral IN-IDN exercise. The exercise has matured in complexity over the last two editions and involves the conduct of complex maritime operations including Military Interdiction Operations (MIO), Cross Deck Landings, Air Defence serials, Practice Weapon Firings, Replenishment Approaches and Tactical Manoeuvres.

It is important to note that the 3rd edition of Exercise Samudra Shakti will be conducted in a COVID safe environment, keeping in mind all the regulations. The exercise seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo Pacific.

Know more about the participants

INS Shivalik and Kadmatt are amongst the latest indigenously designed and built multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Corvette respectively, and form part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet, based at Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Naval Command. Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capable Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I is also participating in the exercise. KRI Bung Tomo, KRI Malahayati and Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft CN-235 are representing the Indonesian Navy.

The previous edition of Samudra Shakti

The second edition of Samudra Shakti was held between November 6-7, 2019 in the Bay of Bengal. Indian anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kamorta and Indonesian warship KRI Usman Harun took part in the second edition. KRI Usman Harun had arrived at Visakhapatnam on November 4, 2019, to participate in the second edition of Exercise 'Samudra Shakti'

