Indian Army Apprehends Chinese Soldier In Eastern Ladakh; Issues Statement On Formalities

The Indian Army has apprehended a Chinese Army soldier at the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday morning. The Chinese PLA solider was allegedly armoured from Shangxi and was carrying some civil/military documents. The soldier is currently in captivity of Indian Army, with an official release stating the following:

A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2020 after he had strayed across the LAC.

The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained bilateral ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff, with further talks planned.

EAM Jaishankar on India-China Ties

The Chinese soldier's capture comes days after an event that was organised by the Asia Society on October 17 where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the presence of a large number of Chinese troops with weapons at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh poses a "very critical" security challenge to India.

He further added that the violent clashes at the de facto border in the Ladakh sector in June has 'profoundly disturbed' the relationship between India and China. Speaking further, he said that India's relationship with China has been built on the basis of 'peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control'. He also spoke about multiple agreements which created the framework for the peace and tranquillity and dictated how to manage the border, how border troops behave when they approach each other and limited the military forces that came to the border areas.

Tensions between India and China have been on a high since the intervening night of June 15 and 16 when troops of both armies engaged in a melee face-off, with 20 Indian Jawans being martyred and casualties also being inflicted on the Chinese side as well which China hasn't revealed the true numbers of.