Indian Army, BSF Bust Pak-sponsored Narco Terror Module, Narcotics Worth Rs 50 Cr Seized

In a significant success to the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) recovered Pakistan sponsored Narcotics smuggled across the LoC in Karnah forests. 10 kg of narcotics, estimated to be approximately Rs 50 crore was recovered by the Forces as India has been carrying strong anti-infiltration drills to counter insurgency and also to curb the menace of Pakistan's 'Narco Terror Model'.

According to an official statement, this catch is said to be the second in a week's span. Accompanied by terrorists, smugglers carrying the consignment along the LoC were unable to cross the fence and were forced to flee while abandoning the consignment due to the strong anti-infiltration drills by the Indian Army. The statement added that there is a high likelihood of arrests of certain kingpins in the upcoming days.

"However, this time smugglers were spotted carrying the narcotics along the Line of Control. The Indian Army and BSF's strong anti-infiltration posture denied the smugglers accompanied by Pak-based terrorists, the opportunity to cross the fence. It forced them to abandon their consignment and flee on being challenged," the official said.

Pakistani handlers controlling the nexus get money in lieu of Narco supplied which is in turn used to fund terror organisations," he said.

The official also claimed that Pakistan Army is a key stakeholder in this narco-terror nexus which involves using civilians on both sides of the LoC as cannon fodder to destroy the social fabric on the border areas of Kashmir and Punjab.

Earlier on April 8, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) busted a narco-module in the same area north Kashmir’s Kupwara and seized heroin worth Rs 60 Cr while one person was arrested in connection with the smuggling and a special investigation team was constituted to probe the matter.

“Heroin consignment recovered from the possession of an arrested person was given to him by Pakistan-based militant outfits to ensure financial support to the militant organizations in Kashmir,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy had said.

"This is a very big racket and the consignments are received from Pakistan. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted headed by a Senior Superintendent (SP) level officer to probe the case further and investigate it thoroughly,” the SSP added. According to the police, the module was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handlers and it was using the drug money to fund terror-related activities in the Valley.

On reliable information, Kupwara Police busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco terror module and arrested one terrorist associate, identified as Mukhtar Husain Shah - a resident of Panj Taran Village, Karnah in Kupwara. 9 kg heroin recovered from his possession: Kupwara Police, J&K pic.twitter.com/5gxpDKkttD — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)