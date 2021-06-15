Indian Army Conducts Successful Trials On Dedicated Freight Corridor

The Indian Army on June 14, conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera validating the efficacy of the recently developed “Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)” by the Indian Railways.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) provides faster movement of freight across the country and the project sporadically gained momentum as more trains have been operating.

"Whole of the Nation Approach"

These trials were part of the “Whole of the Nation Approach” for optimising national resources and achieve seamless synergy among various ministries and departments.

A press release by the Ministry of Defence read, "The Indian Army on Monday (14 June 2021), conducted a successful trial by moving a military train loaded with vehicles and equipment from New Rewari to New Phulera validating the efficacy of the DFC. The intricate and synchronised coordination by the Indian Army with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Indian Railways will significantly enhance the mobilisation capability of the Armed Forces.

Accordingly, interactions by the Indian Army with all stakeholders including DFCCIL & Indian Railways would now assist in encouraging the DFC and allied infrastructure into the mobilisation of Armed Forces.

"Development of infrastructure at certain locations to support mobilisation and trials to validate move of defence owned rolling stock on Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service is being formalised and modalities are being evolved," the ministry's statement read.

These trials herald the first step in the process to pave the way for enhancing the operational readiness of the Indian Army. This initiative would set in place processes to ensure the military requirements in the national infrastructure development in the nascent stage itself.

Earlier, the railway minister had clarified that the DFCs are not only "Dedicated Freight Corridor but a Dedicated For Country Scheme" too.